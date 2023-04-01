All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
T-Firefly reveals modular PC with Rockchip SoC

Apr 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 845 views

T-Firefly introduced a PC with modular design powered by the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588 processor. The Station P3D can be configured with multiple display ports, Ethernet ports and serial ports to target diverse user applications.

The Station P3D features the Rockchip RK3588 processor seen most recently on mini PCs such as the PlanetPC XR series or the FET3588-C System-on-Module from Forlinx.

  • RK3588 SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU; [email protected] H.265 and VP9 decoder; [email protected] H.264 and H.265 encoder


Rockchip RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

It appears that there will be six different expansion modules that provide multiple display interfaces (up to 7x HDMI ports), ethernet ports (up to 5x RJ45), USB ports (up to 9x USB ports) and serial ports (up to 3x RS232). It also seems that there will be a multi-HiFi module as shown below.


Station P3D modules
(click image to enlarge)

All of these modules seem to include at least 2x HDMI ports, 1x HDMI in 1x GbE LAN port, 1x USB type-C port, 2x USB 3.1 ports, 1x MicroSD card slot and 1x 3.5mm audio jack.

   
Station P3D peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The product page indicates that T-Firefly will provide support for Android 12.0, Ubuntu, Buildroot, RTLinux and other Linux distributions. However, the wiki page for this product doesn’t seem to be up yet.

Specification listed for the standard Station P3D:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32 GB LPDDR4/LPDDR4x/LPDDR5
    • Up to 256 GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD Card slot
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 PCIe3.0 NVMe SSD (2242/2260/2280)
    • SATA 2.0
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ45 GbE LAN
    • 2.4GHz/5Ghz Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • 5G/4G LTE (optional)
  • USB:
    • 5x USB 3.1 port
    • 1x USB Type-C (DP1.4/OTG)
  • Other Features:
    • Power button
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (Via barrel jack)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20℃ to 60℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 127.6 x 127.6 x 72.5mm
    • 1kg
    • Aluminum alloy enclosure

Further information

The Station P3D product can be found here, but it doesn’t provide details about pricing or availability. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

