T-Firefly reveals modular PC with Rockchip SoC

T-Firefly introduced a PC with modular design powered by the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588 processor. The Station P3D can be configured with multiple display ports, Ethernet ports and serial ports to target diverse user applications.

The Station P3D features the Rockchip RK3588 processor seen most recently on mini PCs such as the PlanetPC XR series or the FET3588-C System-on-Module from Forlinx.