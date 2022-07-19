Geniatech’s SBC taps Rockchip SoC and runs on Android 11 & Debian

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The XPI-3566 is the latest Single Board Computer developed by Geniatech. This SBC is powered by the Rockchip RK3566 System on Chip (SoC) and it comes in a Raspberry Pi 4 form factor. The company expects to target smart retail and similar interactive applications.

This SBC implements the Rockchip RK3566 which is a four core Cortex-A55 processor with a maximum frequency of 1.8GHz. In addition, there is a Mali-G52-2EE GPU and a Neural Process Unit (NPU) with processing performance up to 1.0 TOPS (according to the Rockchip datasheet).



According to the product page, the default RAM offered is 2GB and the default eMMC storage capacity is 16GB. Both features can be upgraded up to 8GB and 16GB respectively. For additional storage, there is an SD card socket with capacity of 64GB located on the back of the board.