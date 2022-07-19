All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Geniatech’s SBC taps Rockchip SoC and runs on Android 11 & Debian

Jul 18, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 296 views

The XPI-3566 is the latest Single Board Computer developed by Geniatech. This SBC is powered by the Rockchip RK3566 System on Chip (SoC) and it comes in a Raspberry Pi 4 form factor. The company expects to target smart retail and similar interactive applications.

This SBC implements the Rockchip RK3566 which is a four core Cortex-A55 processor with a maximum frequency of 1.8GHz. In addition, there is a Mali-G52-2EE GPU and a Neural Process Unit (NPU) with processing performance up to 1.0 TOPS (according to the Rockchip datasheet).

According to the product page, the default RAM offered is 2GB and the default eMMC storage capacity is 16GB. Both features can be upgraded up to 8GB and 16GB respectively. For additional storage, there is an SD card socket with capacity of 64GB located on the back of the board. 


Rockchip RK3566 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

As other SBCs with similar form factors, the XPI-3566 offers two USB 2.0, one USB 3.0, one USB OTG 2.0, one HDMI and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 4.0 support. The SBC image below also shows a MIPI-CSI, a MIPI-DSI, an ethernet port and a USB Type-C used for power. Lastly, there is 40-pin header with access to 28 programmable GPIOs. 


XPI-3566 SBC 
(click images to enlarge)

The Operating Systems supported by this SBC are Android 11 and Debian 10, although the “Downloads” section doesn’t have any documentation for this board as of publication date. 

Specifications listed for the XPI-3566 Single Board Computer include:

  • Processor System:
    • Rockchip RK3566 Cortex-A55 quad-core processor (up to 1.8 GHz) 
    • Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB DDR (1GB/4GB/8GB optional)
    • 16GB eMMC（8G/32G/64GB Optional）
    • 1x MicroSD Card
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI (4K @ 60fps)
    • 1x MIPI DSI
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
    • 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi
    • BT 4.0
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Host 
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin double row headers w/ 28 GPIOs
  • OS Support:
    • Android 11
    • Debian 10
  • Power:
    • DC 5V/3A (Type-C)
  • Dimensions:
    • 85 x 55mm

 Further information

Geniatech hasn’t provided information regarding pricing or availability as of publication date. For additional details, refer to Geniatech’s website.

 

