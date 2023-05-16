$99.00 Orange Pi 5 Plus SBC is now available to order

$99.00 Orange Pi 5 Plus SBC is now available to orderMay 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 3,649 views
Orange Pi recently launched a single board computer equipped with an octa-core Rockchip RK35588 SoC along with an up to 6 TOPs NPU. The new SBC can handle up to four displays, two 2.5GbE LAN interfaces and many other expansion ports.
Unlike the Orange Pi 5 (Rockchip RK3588S), this new SBC implements the 64-bit RK35588 SoC with 8nm LP process.
- RK3588 — 4x Cortex A76 cores (up to 2.4GHz); 4x Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G610 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU