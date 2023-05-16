All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
$99.00 Orange Pi 5 Plus SBC is now available to order

May 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 3,649 views

Orange Pi recently launched a single board computer equipped with an octa-core Rockchip RK35588 SoC along with an up to 6 TOPs NPU. The new SBC can handle up to four displays, two 2.5GbE LAN  interfaces and many other expansion ports.

Unlike the Orange Pi 5 (Rockchip RK3588S), this new SBC implements the 64-bit RK35588 SoC with 8nm LP process. 

  • RK3588 — 4x Cortex A76 cores (up to 2.4GHz); 4x Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G610 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU


RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product page shows the Orange Pi 5 Plus available with different memory configurations ranging from 4GB to 16GB (LPDDR4/4x). For storage, the SBC provides a MicroSD card slot, an eMMC socket with support for up to 256GB and a M.2 M-key slot for NVMe SSD (up to 2,000 MB/s) located on the bottom side.

One edge of the board features the power connector (Type-C), 2x 2.5GbE LAN ports, 2x HDMI out (up to [email protected]), 1x HDMI in ([email protected]) and 2x stacked USB 2.0 interfaces.

The opposite of the board exposes 1x USB 3.0 port, 2x stacked USB 3.0 ports, 1x MIC, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, a MaskROM button, 1x power button and an IR receiver. The camera connector (MIPI CSI 4-Lane) and the MIPI DSI 4-Lane connector (up to [email protected]) can be found on the bottom of the device as shown below.


Orange Pi 5 Plus bottom (left) and top view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Serial interfaces such as UART, I2C, SPI, CAN, I2S, SDIO, etc. are available via the 40-pin expansion headers present in similar Orange Pi boards.

OrangePi OS images are not available yet, but might be available under the Downloads page in the near future. Armbian might also provide support for this board since they released images for the predecessor Orange Pi 5/5B not so long ago.


Orange Pi 5 Plus
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The Orange Pi 5 Plus variant with 4GB RAM starts at $99 while the most expensive config with 16GB RAM costs $141.99 (not including power supply). The Orange Pi 5 Plus product page can be currently found on Amazon; the AliExpress product page doesn’t seem available as of publication date.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

3 responses to “$99.00 Orange Pi 5 Plus SBC is now available to order”

  1. Chip says:
    May. 16, 2023 at 5:34 am

    Interesting hardware indeed, although by stubbornly refusing to include Paypal among the supported payment methods, they’re losing a lot of potential customers, including myself. I bought only a very small set of the OrangePis I wanted to use, all from 3rd party ebay vendors and of course all low end ones because of the not trivial premium to pay. I’m sorry, but until they add Paypal, I’m sticking with NanoPi and other options from Pine64, Hardkernel and others.

  2. Mike says:
    May. 16, 2023 at 8:07 pm

    How hard is it to install orange Pi OS on this and get it running to the desktop UI for someone who has no experience at all with Raspberry Pi or any other things like that at all?

