$99.00 Orange Pi 5 Plus SBC is now available to order

Orange Pi recently launched a single board computer equipped with an octa-core Rockchip RK35588 SoC along with an up to 6 TOPs NPU. The new SBC can handle up to four displays, two 2.5GbE LAN interfaces and many other expansion ports.

Unlike the Orange Pi 5 (Rockchip RK3588S), this new SBC implements the 64-bit RK35588 SoC with 8nm LP process.

