NanoPi R6C taps Rockchip RK3588S SoC

The NanoPi R6C is a compact embedded board powered by the Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. This new open-source IoT device from FriendlyElec features 2x RJ45 LAN ports, 1x HDMI port and multiple storage peripherals.

The new NanoPi R6C Single Board computer features the same Octa-core processor seen on the NanoPi R6S launched in October 2022.

Rockchip RK3588S SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU; [email protected] H.265 and VP9 decoder; [email protected] H.264 and H.265 encoder

The NanoPi R6C is only available with 8GB RAM LPDDR4X 2133MHz. The device comes equipped with a MicroSD card, a M.2 NVMe SSD slot and an optional 32GB eMMC flash storage (HS400).