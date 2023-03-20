All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
NanoPi R6C taps Rockchip RK3588S SoC

Mar 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 338 views

The NanoPi R6C is a compact embedded board powered by the Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. This new open-source IoT device from FriendlyElec features 2x RJ45 LAN ports, 1x HDMI port  and multiple storage peripherals.

The new NanoPi R6C Single Board computer features the same Octa-core processor seen on the NanoPi R6S launched in October 2022.

  • Rockchip RK3588S SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU; [email protected] H.265 and VP9 decoder; [email protected] H.264 and H.265 encoder

The NanoPi R6C is only available with 8GB RAM LPDDR4X 2133MHz. The device comes equipped with a MicroSD card, a M.2 NVMe SSD slot and an optional 32GB eMMC flash storage (HS400).


RK3588S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Unlike the NanoPi R6S with three LAN ports, this new variant only has one 2.5 GbE LAN port and one Gigabit LAN port as shown below. The product specifies that “the Gbps is directly extended from the SoC while the 2.5G port is converted from PCIe.”


NanoPi R6C peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The FriendlyElec Wiki has documentation to boot up the NanoPi R6C from eMMC or from the MicroSD card. The company also provides instructions to install Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 11, Android TV and their own FriendlyWrt which is based on OpenWrt.

     
NanoPi R6C w/ M.2 NVMe SSD (left) and metal case (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Further information

The NanoPi R6C with 8GB + 32GB eMMC costs $110.00; the metal case costs $15 more (~$125.00). There is a configuration that doesn’t include eMMC storage or case that costs $85.00. The order doesn’t seem to include a power adapter.

