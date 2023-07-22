FriendlyELEC Rockchip-based SBC offers dual 2.5GbE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The NanoPC-T6 is a single board computer based on the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip. This SBC is equipped with interfaces including 2x HDMI output ports, 2x 2.5GbE for high-speed networking, 2x CSI connectors for camera integration and many other ports.

As mentioned above, the NanoPi accommodates the Rockchip RK3588 processor with the following architecture:

