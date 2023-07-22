All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
FriendlyELEC Rockchip-based SBC offers dual 2.5GbE ports

Jul 22, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 59 views

The NanoPC-T6 is a single board computer based on the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip. This SBC is equipped with interfaces including 2x HDMI output ports, 2x 2.5GbE for high-speed networking, 2x CSI connectors for camera integration and many other ports.  

As mentioned above, the NanoPi accommodates the Rockchip RK3588 processor with the following architecture: 

  • RK3588 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-76  (up to 2.4GHz),  Quad-core Arm-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); Mali-G610 MP4 GPU w/  OpenCL 2.2 & Vulkan 1.2 support; 6TOPS NPU


RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The VPU supports high-quality video decoding, including [email protected] H.265 and VP9, [email protected] H.264, [email protected] AV1, and video encoding up to [email protected] for H.264 and H.265. Additionally, the NPU offers up to 6TOPs AI performance.

The NanoPC-T6 is equipped with LPDDR4X memory, with options ranging from 4GB to 16GB at 2133MHz. The storage configuration includes eMMC options of 32GB, 64GB, and 256GB, and an M.2 M-Key slot with PCIe 3.0 x4 support, enabling NVMe SSDs with speeds up to 2,500 MB/s.


NanoPC-T6 with case
(click image to enlarge)

The NanoPC-T6 features audio out through a 3.5mm jack and video input supporting up to 4Kp60, as well as two HDMI output ports, with one supporting displays up to 7680×[email protected] and another up to 4Kp60.


NanoPC-T6 interfaces
(click images to enlarge)

Operating system support is extensive, including FriendlyWrt, Android 12 for tablet and TV, FriendlyCore Lite, Debian, and Ubuntu. Moreover, Armbian offers partial support for this board. For further information, refer to this GitHub repository.

Specifications listed for the NanoPC-T6 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4X @2133MHz
    • Up to 256GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI-in
    • 2x HDMI-out
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI-DSI
    • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI-CSI
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 E-Key (Wi-Fi/BT PCIe & USB)
    • M.2 M-Key (NVMe PCIe x4)
    • MiniPCIe for 3G/4G module
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5G Ethernet RJ45 (RTL8125BG)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin expansion header
    • 3-pin UART headers
  • Other Features:
    • 2x Status LEDs
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Power button
    • 1x Mask button
    • 1x RTC connector
    • 5V fan connector
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-A port
    • 1x USB Type-C port (DP 1.4 up to 4Kp60)
  • Power:
    • 12V DC jack input
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 70℃
  • Mechanical: 
    • 85.9g (w/o case)
    • 394g（w/ Case)
    • 110 x 80 x 1.6mm (w/o case)
    • 86 x 114.5 x 30mm(w/ Case)

Further information

The NanoPC-T6 variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB eMMC costs $149.00 (includes SPI Flash soldered). The variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC (No SPI Flash) starts at $100.00. FriendlyElec is also selling a compatible case for $20.00 and a 12V/2A universal power adapter for $9.89. See the product page for more information.

