FriendlyELEC Rockchip-based SBC offers dual 2.5GbE ports

FriendlyELEC Rockchip-based SBC offers dual 2.5GbE portsJul 22, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 59 views
The NanoPC-T6 is a single board computer based on the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip. This SBC is equipped with interfaces including 2x HDMI output ports, 2x 2.5GbE for high-speed networking, 2x CSI connectors for camera integration and many other ports.
As mentioned above, the NanoPi accommodates the Rockchip RK3588 processor with the following architecture:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- RK3588 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Arm-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); Mali-G610 MP4 GPU w/ OpenCL 2.2 & Vulkan 1.2 support; 6TOPS NPU