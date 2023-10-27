The AI in a Box is a Rockchip-powered offline and open-source LLM device

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last month, CrowdSupply introduced the AI in a Box which is described as a compact, locally hosted AI solution designed to provide responsive interactions in a secure environment. This standalone device requires no internet connection, accounts, setup, or subscriptions.

Useful Sensors indicates that this device is built around the RockChip 3588S SoC with 8GB DRAM memory and NPU already seen in other SBCs such as the Indiedroid Nova, NanoPi R6C, etc.

They also mention that the AI in a Box is developed using open-source models like Whisper and Llama2. Moreover, all the code is made available under an open-source license, including their library for optimized transformer inference on the RockChip NPU.