M5PoECAM-W V1.1: A Programmable PoE Camera with ESP32+W5500 Chipset & 3MP OV3660 Sensor

Jun 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 83 views

This week, M5Stack launched the M5PoECAM-W V1.1, a Power over Ethernet camera with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. Powered by the robust “ESP32 + W5500” chipset, it features a 3-megapixel OV3660 sensor that offers a 65° field of view, ideal for extensive image capture.

This ESP32 module comes equipped with 16MB of Flash memory and 8MB PSRAM, enabling program downloads and management through a Micro-USB interface for simplified developer use. It operates on the 2.4G Wi-Fi band, ensuring reliable wireless connectivity.

M5POECAM-W V1.1 Multiple Views
The OV3660 is a 3-megapixel CMOS image sensor that provides 720p HD video capability and a 1/5″ optical format. Enhanced with OmniBSI technology for improved sensitivity, it includes a rolling shutter to capture fast-moving scenes effectively. Supporting various image formats like JPEG and RAW, this sensor offers essential image control functions, including exposure control and white balance. With a dynamic range of 70 dB and the ability to handle frame rates up to 120fps for QVGA, the OV3660 is adept for a range of multimedia applications.


M5POECAM-W V1.1 Time-Lapse Demo
Designed to operate within a maximum power consumption of 6W according to PoE IEEE802.3 AF specifications, the camera supports LAN speeds of up to 10M or 100M, depending on the cable used, ensuring adaptability to various network environments. It also supports a range of hardwired TCP/IP protocols including TCP, UDP, ICMP, IPv4, ARP, IGMP, and PPPoE, enhancing its compatibility and functionality across different network setups.

This ESP32 module come with a variety of physical interfaces and functional modules. These include a G37 button, LED indicator light, a Grove interface, and expansion pins. The package also contains a camera mounting clip and a LEGO-compatible clip.

Refer to the M5Stack Wiki pages for more technical details and Arduino examples.


M5POECAM-W V1.1 Features
The M5Stack PoE Camera is compatible with development platforms such as Arduino and ESP-IDF, accommodating a diverse spectrum of developers. M5Stack highlights that this camera is particularly useful for applications including warehouse monitoring, timed photography, machine vision, smart home monitoring, etc.

Further Information

The M5Stack PoE Camera with Wi-Fi is currently listed for $32.50 on the M5Stack online store.

