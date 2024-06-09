M5PoECAM-W V1.1: A Programmable PoE Camera with ESP32+W5500 Chipset & 3MP OV3660 Sensor

M5PoECAM-W V1.1: A Programmable PoE Camera with ESP32+W5500 Chipset & 3MP OV3660 SensorJun 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 83 views
This week, M5Stack launched the M5PoECAM-W V1.1, a Power over Ethernet camera with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. Powered by the robust “ESP32 + W5500” chipset, it features a 3-megapixel OV3660 sensor that offers a 65° field of view, ideal for extensive image capture.
This ESP32 module comes equipped with 16MB of Flash memory and 8MB PSRAM, enabling program downloads and management through a Micro-USB interface for simplified developer use. It operates on the 2.4G Wi-Fi band, ensuring reliable wireless connectivity.
— ADVERTISEMENT —