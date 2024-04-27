M5Stack CoreMP135: A Versatile Linux Industrial Control Host with Advanced Connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

M5Stack has launched the CoreMP135, an industrial control host equipped with the STM32MP135 processor. This device is engineered for a diverse range of uses, including industrial automation, smart home systems, IoT edge gateways, multimedia devices, and robot motion control, delivering robust performance and multifunctional capabilities.

The CoreMP135 is powered by the STM32MP135DAE7 microcontroller, featuring a single-core Arm Cortex-A7 processor that operates up to 1GHz. It is paired with 4Gb DDR3L SDRAM, enhancing its capability to handle complex operations and multitasking efficiently. A MicroSD card slot is included to address additional storage needs.