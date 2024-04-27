All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

M5Stack CoreMP135: A Versatile Linux Industrial Control Host with Advanced Connectivity

Apr 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 101 views

M5Stack has launched the CoreMP135, an industrial control host equipped with the STM32MP135 processor. This device is engineered for a diverse range of uses, including industrial automation, smart home systems, IoT edge gateways, multimedia devices, and robot motion control, delivering robust performance and multifunctional capabilities.

The CoreMP135 is powered by the STM32MP135DAE7 microcontroller, featuring a single-core Arm Cortex-A7 processor that operates up to 1GHz. It is paired with 4Gb DDR3L SDRAM, enhancing its capability to handle complex operations and multitasking efficiently. A MicroSD card slot is included to address additional storage needs.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


M5Stack CoreMP135 side views
(click image to enlarge)

Equipped with a range of connectivity options, the device includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports for high-speed network connections, one HD video output, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port that supports OTG functions and power supply.

The CoreMP135 also offers two CAN FD interfaces and a PWR485 interface that combines 9V to 24V power input with RS485 communication. For further expansion and customization, it features two Grove interfaces that support I2C and UART, which are ideal for integrating various sensors and actuators.

 

M5Stack CoreMP135 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

A 2.0-inch IPS touch screen and a 1W speaker enhance user interaction, both powered by a 16-bit I2S interface. This device also utilizes an AXP2101 power management chip and an integrated RTC (BM8563) to ensure efficient power usage, including features for scheduled wake-up and sleep functions. It supports a rechargeable battery and includes a DC power socket for an external 12V@2A power supply.

Further information

Available for $75.00, the CoreMP135 ships with a pre-installed Debian system on a MicroSD card according to the product page. The device’s base features a DIN rail base plate for easy wall mounting and screw fixing.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...