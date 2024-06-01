(Updated) HealthyPi Move: An Upcoming Open-Source Smartwatch Powered by Nordic nRF5340 SoC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.

The nRF5340 SoC powering the HealthyPi Move supports Bluetooth 5.4, high-speed SPI, QSPI, and USB, and can operate at up to 105°C. While the SoC is capable of running at either 128 or 64 MHz, the exact configuration for the HealthyPi Move is not specified on the product page. It includes 1 MB Flash, 512 KB RAM, and features FPU and DSP capabilities for enhanced performance.

The network processor, optimized for low power usage, operates at 64 MHz with 256 KB Flash and 64 KB RAM, ensuring operational efficiency.