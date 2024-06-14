All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a Linux Micro Development Board with PoE Support

Jun 13, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 245 views

The Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a compact, Linux-based micro development board powered by Rockchip RV1106, tailored for embedded applications. It features a single-core ARM Cortex-A7 32-bit processor with NEON and Floating Point Unit enhancements.

Embedded in the Luckfox Pico Ultra is Rockchip’s fourth-generation Neural Processing Unit, which supports int4, int8, and int16 hybrid quantization, as noted on the product page. This NPU delivers a computational power of 0.5 TOPS when using int8, and can reach up to 1.0 TOPS with int4.

  • RV1106 – Arm Cortex-A7 processor (up to 1.0GHz) + RISC-V; 0.5 TOPS NPU (int4, int8, int16), Video Encoder 2K@30

The latest LuckFox board features the RV1106G3 SoC, an upgrade from the RV1106G2 models covered in February 2024. It also includes 16-bit DRAM DDR3L and an 8GB EMMC for enhanced memory and storage capacity.

Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 Pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Equipped with a third-generation Image Signal Processor (ISP3.2), the board supports resolutions up to 5 megapixels. It utilizes advanced image enhancement and correction algorithms, including High Dynamic Range and Wide Dynamic Range, to significantly improve image quality.

Connectivity options on the Luckfox Pico Ultra include an optional Wi-Fi 6 and BT5.2/BLE module available in the Pico Ultra W series, ensuring stable and efficient wireless transmission.

Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The board includes an RJ45 port for Ethernet connectivity, alongside a reserved header for a Power over Ethernet module. This setup facilitates both network connection and power delivery through a single Ethernet cable, thereby increasing power supply flexibility and streamlining the system architecture.

The embedded module also supports various interfaces, including USB Type-C for power supply and programming, as well as additional headers for GPIO, SPI, I2C, among others.

Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 variants
(click image to enlarge)

For user interaction, the board includes programmable USER-LEDs to indicate system operation status and buttons for BOOT and RESET functions, enhancing usability. It also supports audio and video applications with its onboard microphone, speaker header, and interfaces for RGB LCD and CSI cameras.

Further Information

The Luckfox Pico Ultra series includes variants all equipped with 8GB EMMC storage. Pricing starts at $17.99 for the non-Wi-Fi model and $21.99 for the Wi-Fi version, with an additional $8.00 for PoE modules, available through the Waveshare online store.

