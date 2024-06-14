Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a Linux Micro Development Board with PoE Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a compact, Linux-based micro development board powered by Rockchip RV1106, tailored for embedded applications. It features a single-core ARM Cortex-A7 32-bit processor with NEON and Floating Point Unit enhancements.

Embedded in the Luckfox Pico Ultra is Rockchip’s fourth-generation Neural Processing Unit, which supports int4, int8, and int16 hybrid quantization, as noted on the product page. This NPU delivers a computational power of 0.5 TOPS when using int8, and can reach up to 1.0 TOPS with int4.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



RV1106 – Arm Cortex-A7 processor (up to 1.0GHz) + RISC-V; 0.5 TOPS NPU (int4, int8, int16), Video Encoder 2K@30

The latest LuckFox board features the RV1106G3 SoC, an upgrade from the RV1106G2 models covered in February 2024. It also includes 16-bit DRAM DDR3L and an 8GB EMMC for enhanced memory and storage capacity.