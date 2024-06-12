8devices Carambola 3 Wi-Fi Module Now Includes OpenWrt Upstream Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Carambola 3 is a compact System on Module powered by the Qualcomm QCA4531 chipset, designed for a broad range of embedded applications including IoT, industrial automation, and smart home devices. This Wi-Fi module, which also has a compatible DVK, now benefits from OpenWrt support, as announced by 8devices.

The Carambola 3 offers robust connectivity options, supporting 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi standards at 2.4GHz with a data rate of up to 150 Mbps and an output power of 21 dBm per chain, ensuring strong and reliable wireless connections. It also provides flexibility in antenna configurations with a U.Fl connector and an external pin for attaching an external antenna, enhancing signal range and integrity.