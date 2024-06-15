All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
IBASE Launches IB200: 2.5″ Compact SBC with AMD Ryzen for Edge Computing

Jun 14, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 69 views

IBASE Technology Inc has announced the release of its first ultra-compact 2.5″ single board computer, the IB200, specifically engineered for edge computing environments. The IB200 leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, providing enhanced graphics processing capabilities, ideal for applications requiring high computational power in a small form factor.

The IB200, an industrial-grade SBC, significantly surpasses its predecessor, the R1000 Series, by doubling the CPU core count, enhancing its capacity to manage complex tasks and support advanced multimedia functionalities.

Featuring 4 cores and 8 threads integrated with AMD Radeon Vega graphics, the IB200 delivers a robust multimedia setup with two HDMI 2.0b ports supporting 4K displays and dual-channel LVDS capable of 1920×1200 resolution at 60Hz.

IB200 SBC Top View
(click image to enlarge)

The IB200 comes equipped with one M.2 2280 M-key slot and one M.2 2230 E-key slot, providing flexible storage options. It also features onboard DDR4 memory supporting up to 8GB and a SATA II interface.

Designed to meet the demands of modern industrial IoT applications, the IB200 includes dual Intel I226IT Gigabit LAN ports, four COM ports, two USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) ports with PDPC support, and three USB 2.0 headers.

IB200 SBC Announcement
(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, the board includes TPM 2.0 support, enhancing secure operations. The IB200’s 12-25W thermal design allows it to operate reliably within a temperature range of 0°C to 60°C.

Measuring just 100mm by 72mm, the IB200’s compact dimensions make it perfectly suited for space-constrained environments in sectors such as manufacturing, industrial automation, and smart retail, where robust computing is crucial. IBASE guarantees long-term reliability and exceptional graphics performance, making the IB200 a superior choice for edge computing applications.

Further Information

IBASE has not disclosed the pricing or availability of this product yet. For more details, refer to the product announcement on the IBASE website.

