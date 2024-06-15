IBASE Launches IB200: 2.5″ Compact SBC with AMD Ryzen for Edge Computing

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

IBASE Technology Inc has announced the release of its first ultra-compact 2.5″ single board computer, the IB200, specifically engineered for edge computing environments. The IB200 leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, providing enhanced graphics processing capabilities, ideal for applications requiring high computational power in a small form factor.

The IB200, an industrial-grade SBC, significantly surpasses its predecessor, the R1000 Series, by doubling the CPU core count, enhancing its capacity to manage complex tasks and support advanced multimedia functionalities.

Featuring 4 cores and 8 threads integrated with AMD Radeon Vega graphics, the IB200 delivers a robust multimedia setup with two HDMI 2.0b ports supporting 4K displays and dual-channel LVDS capable of 1920×1200 resolution at 60Hz.