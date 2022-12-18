LILYGO T-CAMERA S3 includes display and PIR sensor

LILYGO T-CAMERA S3 includes display and PIR sensorDec 18, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 533 views
The T-CAMERA S3 is a compact embedded module based on the low power ESP32-S3 SoC supporting dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. The device is equipped with an OV2640 camera module, a 0.96” OLED display, a PIR sensor and a few JST connectors for additional devices.
The T-CAMERA S3 integrates the following ESP32 module enabled with dual Wi-Fi:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- ESP32-S3FN16R8 — Dual Core 32-bit LX7 MCU (up to 240MHz); 8MB PSRAM , 16MB Flash; 2.4/5.0GHz Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 5.2