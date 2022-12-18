All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

LILYGO T-CAMERA S3 includes display and PIR sensor

Dec 18, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 533 views

The T-CAMERA S3 is a compact embedded module based on the low power ESP32-S3 SoC supporting dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. The device is equipped with an OV2640 camera module, a 0.96” OLED display, a PIR sensor and a few JST connectors for additional devices. 

The T-CAMERA S3 integrates the following ESP32 module enabled with dual Wi-Fi:   

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • ESP32-S3FN16R8 — Dual Core 32-bit LX7 MCU (up to 240MHz); 8MB PSRAM , 16MB Flash; 2.4/5.0GHz Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 5.2

     
T-CAMERA S3 dimensions 
(click images to enlarge)

The display featured is a SSD1306 0.96” OLED display which communicates via I2C protocol. The camera onboard is a 3.3V OV2640 module with 1622 x 1200 UXGA resolution.

The device also includes a microphone in addition to the two JST connectors to integrate additional sensors or modules.


T-CAMERA S3 bundles
(click image to enlarge)

The bundles offered includes the T-Camera S3, one 2.0mm 5-pin jumper wire, 1x JST 2.0mm wire and two pin headers as shown above. 


T-CAMERA S3 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the T-Camera S3 include: 

  • Camera:
    • OV2640 Camera (UXGA 1622 x 1200)
    • OV5640 (optional version)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 0.96” OLED I2C SSD1306 (128 x 64 resolution)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB type-C
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x JST-PH connector
    • 1x JST-GH connector
    • 1x Microphone
    • 1x PIR sensor
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button, 1x Boot button
    • 1x Reset button 
  • Power:
    • AXP2101 PMU
    • 3.3V
  • Dimensions:
    • 2.8 x 6.9 x 1.85cm
    • 35 x 75 x 12mm (optional shell)

 Further information

The T-Camera S3 is available for $21.83 on AliExpress. LILYGO is also offering a bundle which includes a shell for $24.68.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...