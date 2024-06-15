All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
PineTab2: A Linux Tablet Featuring Rockchip RK3566 SoC and DanctNix Arch Linux

Jun 15, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 188 views

The PineTab2 is a Linux tablet based on the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip clocked at 1.8GHz and comes pre-loaded with DanctNix Arch Linux. Recently announced on Pine64’s social media, this device is now available again for interested customers.

Powered by the Rockchip RK3566 processor, the PineTab2 integrates four Cortex-A55 64-bit ARM cores running at 1.8 GHz, alongside a MALI-G52 GPU. It is currently available in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The tablet features a 10.1-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen that displays 16.7 million colors and offers a resolution of 1280×800 pixels. Its 16:10 aspect ratio is suitable for tasks ranging from document viewing to multimedia playback. For enhanced functionality, it includes multiple ports: USB 3.0, USB Type-C (which also serves as the charging and debug port), and an HD video output.

PineTab2 Board
(click image to enlarge)

Constructed from a blend of metal and plastic, the PineTab2 measures 242mm x 161mm x 9mm and weighs 520 grams. With the detachable keyboard attached—which also functions as a protective cover and stand—the total weight increases to 990 grams.

For photography, the device is equipped with a 5MP main camera with an LED flash and a 2MP front-facing camera. It also includes stereo loudspeakers and supports audio input through a 3.5mm jack.

PineTab2 Side View
(click image to enlarge)

The PineTab2 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with dual-band capabilities and Bluetooth 5.0. Pine64 notes that the software is in the early stages of development, and users may encounter some instabilities with functionalities such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

As such, the device is aimed at users who are comfortable dealing with potential software instabilities as part of the early adoption phase.

PineTab2 Front View
(click image to enlarge)

Equipped with a removable 6000mAh Li-Po battery that supports 15W fast charging (5V 3A), the tablet ensures extended usage times well-suited to its power needs. Additionally, it operates on DanctNIX Arch Linux and is compatible with various other Linux distributions, both currently available and under development.

More technical details can be found on the PineTab2 Wiki pages.

Further Information

The PineTab2, initially available for pre-order on April 13, 2023, is now back in stock as announced by Pine64 on their Twitter. Priced at €395.00, the package includes the PineTab version2 tablet, a detachable backlit keyboard that also serves as a cover and stand, and a USB-A to USB-C charging cable. Additionally, the product comes with a 2-year warranty, as noted on the product page.

