PineTab2: A Linux Tablet Featuring Rockchip RK3566 SoC and DanctNix Arch Linux

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The PineTab2 is a Linux tablet based on the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip clocked at 1.8GHz and comes pre-loaded with DanctNix Arch Linux. Recently announced on Pine64’s social media, this device is now available again for interested customers.

Powered by the Rockchip RK3566 processor, the PineTab2 integrates four Cortex-A55 64-bit ARM cores running at 1.8 GHz, alongside a MALI-G52 GPU. It is currently available in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The tablet features a 10.1-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen that displays 16.7 million colors and offers a resolution of 1280×800 pixels. Its 16:10 aspect ratio is suitable for tasks ranging from document viewing to multimedia playback. For enhanced functionality, it includes multiple ports: USB 3.0, USB Type-C (which also serves as the charging and debug port), and an HD video output.