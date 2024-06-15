DietPi June 2024 News (Version 9.5)

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The June 2024 release of DietPi v9.5 introduces exciting new features, significant enhancements, and bug fixes to ensure a more robust and streamlined experience for users of various single-board computers. This version includes the introduction of a new software package, Forgejo, alongside updates tailored to enhance compatibility and performance.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

June Updates for DietPi v9.5:

New Software and Features:

DietPi-Software | Forgejo: The DietPi software library now includes Forgejo, a Gitea fork that promises a refreshed approach to Git hosting. This addition caters to the community’s needs, influenced by requests from users like @Cs137 and implemented by @jcnils. Further details on the inception and vision of Forgejo can be found on their official website.

Key Enhancements:

System Image Streamlining: Future DietPi images will exclude the ‘gnupg’ package, opting instead for the ‘gpg’ component alone. This change aligns with the reduced dependency of their scripts on certain GnuPG features, such as ‘dirmngr’ and ‘gpg-agent’.

Device-Specific Improvements: The Radxa ZERO 3 now supports onboard Wi-Fi out of the box on early ZERO 3W revisions with the AP6212 Wi-Fi chip. Enhanced support for Quartz64/Star64/VisionFive 2 with dm-crypt/LUCS support added to the kernel.

DietPi-Software | Jellyfin: Updates include an automatic upgrade to FFmpeg 6 for systems previously installed with FFmpeg 5, improving performance and compatibility.

Bug Fixes:

Hardware Specific: Odroid C1/C2: Issues causing reboots to hang have been resolved, thanks to community feedback and contributions. Orange Pi Zero 2W: The onboard Ethernet adapter functionality has been restored. NanoPi NEO: LED configuration issues due to conflicting kernel patches have been fixed.

DietPi-Software | Snapcast Server: Fixes include resolving web interface availability on RISC-V systems and addressing permissions issues on Bookworm systems.

DietPi-Software | Shairport Sync: A regression in DietPi v9.4 concerning AirPlay 2 compatibility has been corrected.

Software Updates: