T-Glass: DIY Prism Display Glasses Powered by ESP32-S3 MCU and Onboard 6-Axis IMU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The T-Glass combines several features into one wearable device, ideal for hobbyists and developers. This innovative pair of glasses incorporates the ESP32-S3 MCU, a mic, an IMU, and a compact prism display designed for real-time information integration.

Powered by the ESP32-S3 FN4R2 microcontroller, the T-Glass includes 4MB of flash memory and 2MB of PSRAM. It supports the latest wireless protocols to ensure seamless connectivity. Onboard features such as a microphone, Real-Time Clock, and a touch button enhance user interaction.