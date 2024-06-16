All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
T-Glass: DIY Prism Display Glasses Powered by ESP32-S3 MCU and Onboard 6-Axis IMU

Jun 16, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 401 views

The T-Glass combines several features into one wearable device, ideal for hobbyists and developers. This innovative pair of glasses incorporates the ESP32-S3 MCU, a mic, an IMU, and a compact prism display designed for real-time information integration.

Powered by the ESP32-S3 FN4R2 microcontroller, the T-Glass includes 4MB of flash memory and 2MB of PSRAM. It supports the latest wireless protocols to ensure seamless connectivity. Onboard features such as a microphone, Real-Time Clock, and a touch button enhance user interaction.

T-Glass Main Features
(click image to enlarge)

The visual output is handled by a 1.1-inch Full Color LTPS AMOLED JD9613 display, which boasts a resolution of 294 x 126 pixels, with a dedicated display area of 126 x 126 pixels.

A key component is the BOSH BHI260AP sensor, a self-learning AI smart sensor with an integrated 6-axis IMU. This sensor is designed for continuous applications like fitness tracking and pedestrian positioning, combining a programmable 32-bit MCU with various software functionalities in a single module.

It also supports sophisticated machine learning analytics, allowing for precise motion capture and data interpretation.

For ease of use, the T-Glass can be charged via USB with a 5V/500mA input. Additionally, LILYGO indicates that the part that holds the display prism is 3D printed as shown below.

T-Glass Other Features
(click image to enlarge)

The T-Glass GitHub repository includes examples like Glass6DoF for motion tracking, GlassBatteryVoltage for monitoring battery levels, and GlassDeepSleep for power management. It also offers tutorials for using the real-time clock, touch buttons, and voice activity detection to help users quickly start developing with the device.

Further Information

The T-Glass is available for pre-order at $41.00 on the LILYGO website, with shipments scheduled to begin by no later than July 1st, as stated on the product page.

