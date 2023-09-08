T-Display S3 Pro adds a 2.33” screen and phone OTG support

T-Display S3 Pro adds a 2.33” screen and phone OTG supportSep 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 131 views
LILYGO has introduced the T-Display S3 Pro, a solution designed for portable applications that require multi-touch display support. This compact device not only boasts a 400mA battery but also integrates a range of sensors and offers optional IMU support.
Similarly as the standard T-Display-S3 released some time ago, this upgraded version accommodates the following ESP32-S3 microprocessor:
- ESP32-S3R8 — Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8M PSRAM, 16MB Flash