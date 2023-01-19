FPGA-based camera supports 10G Ethernet port

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

AMD in partnership with Optomotive presented yesterday an industrial smart camera featuring the Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC-based Kria K26 System-on-Module (SoM). The SMILODON 10G EVO features a 25MP image sensor from Gpixel in addition to up to 48x LVDS interfaces and support for 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

The SMILODON 10G EVO features the Kria K26 SoM similarly to the Axiomtek RSC201 covered yesterday.

Kria K26 SoM – Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 MPCore (up to 1.5GHz); Dual-core Arm Cortex-R5F MPCore (up to 600MHz); Mali-400 MP2 (up to 667MHz); 1.36TOPS

The product brief indicates that this embedded camera supports GMAX25xx sensors with resolution ranging from 5 to 25 Megapixels. All these camera models have a pixel size of 25.0um and the resolution supported is 150 fps (10-bit)/42 fps (12-bit). See the table below for additional details.