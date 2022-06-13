Avnet introduces SMARC module based on NXP’s i.MX 8M processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Avnet has launched the SM2S-IMX8ULP which is compliant with the Smart Mobility Architecture (SMARC) 2.1.1 standard form factor. The scalable device integrates the i.MX 8M Arm processor architecture from NXP and runs on Linux, Android and Microsoft Azure Sphere.



The SM2S-IMX8ULP SMARC 2.1.1 has the option to integrate the dual or single core ARM Cortex-A35 processor (up to 1GHz), the Arm Cortex-M33 real-time core (up to 216MHz) and the Vivante GC NanoUlta 3D GPU. The Vivante GPU can support OpenGL ES (1.0, 2.0, 3.1), Vulkan and OpenCL 1.2.

