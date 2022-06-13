All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Avnet introduces SMARC module based on NXP’s i.MX 8M processor

Jun 12, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 42 views

Avnet has launched the SM2S-IMX8ULP which is compliant with the Smart Mobility Architecture (SMARC) 2.1.1 standard form factor. The scalable device integrates the i.MX 8M Arm processor architecture from NXP and runs on Linux, Android and Microsoft Azure Sphere.

The SM2S-IMX8ULP SMARC 2.1.1 has the option to integrate the dual or single core ARM Cortex-A35 processor (up to 1GHz), the Arm Cortex-M33 real-time core (up to 216MHz) and the Vivante GC NanoUlta 3D GPU. The Vivante GPU can support OpenGL ES (1.0, 2.0, 3.1), Vulkan and OpenCL 1.2. 

IMX8ULP block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

In addition, Avnet’s SMARC module features an integrated 32-bit Tensilica Hifi 4 DSP unit optimized for demanding applications such as infotainment, smart speakers, etc. and the multipurpose Tensilica Fusion DSP unit. The SM2S-IMX8ULP features up to 2GB LPDDR4x SDRAM and up to 256GB for eMMC storage.


SM2S-IMX8ULP SMARC 2.1.1 module
(click image to enlarge)

Avnet provides a few optional add-ons for this module including, QSPI NAND flash, QSPI NOR Flash, Wi-Fi/BL5.0 , TPM 2.0 and MIPI-DSI 4 lanes (up to 1920×1080 @ 60fps).

MSC SM2-SK-IMX8-EP1 Starter Kit
(click image to enlarge)

The company also offers comprehensive resources for evaluation including carrier boards (MSC SM2-MB-EP1, MSC SM2-MB-EP5), starter kits (MSC SM2-SK-IMX8-EP1) and Board Support Packages (BSPs) for Yocto based Linux operating systems. Avnet also provides support for Microsoft Azure Sphere and Android based on customers’ requests.

The compact module measures about 82 x 50mm and it’s also available for industrial temperatures i.e. -40°C to 85°C. 

Specifications listed for the SM2S-IMX8ULP include:

  • Processor System:
    • NXP i.MX 8M Mini Arm Cortex-A35 Applications Processor
      • i.MX 8ULP Dual, dual-core, 800MHz (up to 1.0GHz)
      • i.MX 8ULP Solo, single-core, 800MHz (up to 1.0GHz)
      • i.MX 8ULP SoloLite, single-core, 800MHz (up to 1.0GHz)
    • Arm Cortex-M33F Real Time Processor (up to 216MHz)
    • Vivante GC NanoUlta 3D GPU
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 2GB 2400MT/s LPDDR4x SDRAM, soldered, no ECC
    • Up to 256GB eMMC Flash
    • QSPI NAND Flash APD (optional)
    • QSPI NOR Flash RTD (optional)
  • Display/Audio:
    • Dual-channel LVDS interface, 18 or 24 bit (up to 1920×1080)
    • MIPI-DSI 4 lanes (up to 1920×1080 @ 60fps)
    • 2x I2S Audio
    • Tensilica Fusion DSP at 200MHz
    • Tensilica Hifi 4 DSP at 600MHz (only available on Solo/Dual)
  • Networking:
    • 1x 10/100BASE-T Ethernet
    • Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (optional)
    • Bluetooth 5.0, single band 2.4GHz (optional)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 Host/Client, 4x USB 2.0 Host
    • or 1x USB 2.0 Host/Client, 1x USB 2.0 Host (optional)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x UART with 2-wire hand shake
    • 2x UART w/o hand shake
    • 4x I2C (up to 400 Kbit/s)
    • 1x CAN-FD/CAN 2.0B
    • 2x SPI
    • 14x GPIOs, 2x PWM outputs (shared functions)
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 (optional)
    • RTC, Watchdog Timer
    • MIPI CSI-2 camera interface (CSI0, 2 lane) or MIPI CSI-2 camera interface (CSI1, 2-lane)
  • OS Support:
    • Linux
    • Microsoft Azure Sphere (on request)
    • Android Board Support Package (on request)
  • Power:
    • 3V – 5.25V, 1-3 W 
  • Operating temperature:
    •  0°C – 70°C (commercial)
    • -40°C – 85°C (extended)
  • Dimensions:
    • 82 x 50 mm (SMARC Form Factor)
  • Certification:
    • UL, CE

 Further information

There was no info related to price or availability for the SM2S-IMX8ULP SMARC module. Refer to Avnet’s website for additional details.

 

