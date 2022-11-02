All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Embedded platform integrates Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA and i.MX Mini processor

Nov 1, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 110 views

The MYC-JX8MMA7 CPU Module from Myirtech, is an embedded platform powered by a Xilinx XC7A25T Artix-7 FPGA and a i.MX 8M Mini quad-core processor. The company is also offering a compatible dev board which provides access to one GbE, one HDMI port and several other peripherals.  

According to the datasheet, the  MYC-JX8MMA7 features the combines the following Xilinx FPGA and Arm processor:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Artix-7 XC7A25T-2CSG325  — 2GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC, 32MB QSPI Flash 23,630 Logic Cells, 3650 Slices, 29200 CLB Flip-Flops, 1620 Total Block Ram, 80 DSP Slices;
  • NXP i.MX 8M Mini  — Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU (up to 1.8 GHz); Real-time Cortex-M4 co-processor (up to 400MHz); integrated 2D/3D GPU and 1080p VPU; 256MB DDR3, 32MB QSPI Flash

   
imx8m Mini block diagram (left) and Mini – FPGA interface (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The MYD-JX8MMA7 development board features dual SFP network interfaces, two USB 2.0, one HDMI port, one LVDS interface and one SD card for each embedded system

For connectivity, there is one Gigabit ethernet port, a M.2 Key-B 5G module connector  and a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module interface.

 
MYC-JX8MMA7 SoM peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The other side of the carrier board features dual micro SIM slots and connectors for MIPI CSI, LVDS and Parallel CSI.  

For software development, the company is providing support for U-boot 2021.04, Linux Kernel 5.10.72 in addition to drivers such as ethernet, MIPI DSI, eMMC, etc. For additional info refer to the product page.

 
MYD-JX8MMA7 dev board peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

Further information:

The MYC-JX8MMA7 CPU Module is available for ~$109 while the carrier board starts at ~$199. The company is also selling compatible accessories such as a 7″ LCD module, a MIPI camera module, a Wi-Fi/BL module and a BUS camera module. These accessories can be found under “Ordering” on the product page. Refer to MyirTech’s online store for more information. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...