Embedded platform integrates Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA and i.MX Mini processor

Embedded platform integrates Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA and i.MX Mini processorNov 1, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza
The MYC-JX8MMA7 CPU Module from Myirtech, is an embedded platform powered by a Xilinx XC7A25T Artix-7 FPGA and a i.MX 8M Mini quad-core processor. The company is also offering a compatible dev board which provides access to one GbE, one HDMI port and several other peripherals.
According to the datasheet, the MYC-JX8MMA7 features the combines the following Xilinx FPGA and Arm processor:
- Artix-7 XC7A25T-2CSG325 — 2GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC, 32MB QSPI Flash 23,630 Logic Cells, 3650 Slices, 29200 CLB Flip-Flops, 1620 Total Block Ram, 80 DSP Slices;
- NXP i.MX 8M Mini — Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU (up to 1.8 GHz); Real-time Cortex-M4 co-processor (up to 400MHz); integrated 2D/3D GPU and 1080p VPU; 256MB DDR3, 32MB QSPI Flash