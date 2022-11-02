Embedded platform integrates Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA and i.MX Mini processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MYC-JX8MMA7 CPU Module from Myirtech, is an embedded platform powered by a Xilinx XC7A25T Artix-7 FPGA and a i.MX 8M Mini quad-core processor. The company is also offering a compatible dev board which provides access to one GbE, one HDMI port and several other peripherals.

According to the datasheet, the MYC-JX8MMA7 features the combines the following Xilinx FPGA and Arm processor:

