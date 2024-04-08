All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Epiq Solutions Matchstiq X40 and G Series for Edge-Level AI/ML RF Spectrum Analysis

Apr 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 67 views

Epiq Solutions has announced the introduction of three new software-defined radio (SDR) platforms, the Matchstiq X40 and the Matchstiq G Series, expanding their portfolio of RF analysis solutions. These platforms are engineered to facilitate the integration of AI and ML at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.

The Matchstiq X40 is a compact, software-defined radio platform which optimizes its use in space and weight-limited environments. It provides RF coverage up to 18GHz and supports instantaneous bandwidths up to 450MHz. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


The integration of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and AMD Ultrascale+ FPGA within the X40 enables significant computational capabilities, facilitating the processing of complex algorithms for AI and ML at the RF edge.

Specifications for the Matchstiq X40:  

  • Integrated FPGA: AMD Zynq Ultrascale+ ZU7
  • Integrated GPU/CPU: Nvidia Orin NX 16G
  • RF Coverage: 1 MHz to 6 GHz or 1 MHz to 18 GHz
  • Bandwidth: Up to 450 MHz
  • Receivers: Up to 4
  • Transmitters: Up to 2
  • I/O: 1 GbE + USB 3.0 + Serial Port + GPIO + GPSDO
  • Power Consumption: 40 – 80W
  • Dimensions: 9.75″ x 4.25″ x 1.45″


Matchstiq X40
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the Matchstiq G Series, which includes the G20 and G40 models, offers SDR solutions designed for SWaP-C optimization. The G Series SDRs come in a smaller form factor and they provide RF coverage up to 6GHz and support instantaneous bandwidths up to 50MHz. 

Similar to the Matchstiq X40, these platforms are equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB. However, they feature the AMD Artix7 FPGA, offering enough processing power for advanced signal analysis tasks such as beamforming, as per Epiq Solutions.

Specifications for the Matchstiq G20/G40:  

  • Integrated GPU/CPU: NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB for all
  • Integrated FPGA: AMD Zynq (X40), AMD Artix7 (G20/G40)
  • Bandwidth: Up to 50 MHz
  • Receivers: Up to 4
  • Transmitters: Up to 4
  • I/O: 1 GbE + USB 3.0 + Serial Port + GPIO + GPSDO
  • Power: 20 – 50W
  • Dimensions: 7.6” x 4.4” x 1.0”


Matchstiq G20/G40
(click images to enlarge)

These SDR platforms are intended to support localized AI/ML-enabled applications, reducing reliance on large server-based processing setups. The NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX’s high-performance processing unit is capable of executing numerous operations per second, which facilitates extensive data analysis in real-time on the platforms.

John Orlando, CEO of Epiq Solutions, emphasizes the significance of these SDR platforms in addressing the complex needs of edge-level RF spectrum analysis with AI and ML applications in constrained environments.

Matchstiq X40 & G Series
(click images to enlarge)

Further Information

Epiq Solutions has not provided pricing for the Matchstiq devices. For more details, visit their official website or see the product announcement.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...