Epiq Solutions Matchstiq X40 and G Series for Edge-Level AI/ML RF Spectrum Analysis

Epiq Solutions has announced the introduction of three new software-defined radio (SDR) platforms, the Matchstiq X40 and the Matchstiq G Series, expanding their portfolio of RF analysis solutions. These platforms are engineered to facilitate the integration of AI and ML at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.

The Matchstiq X40 is a compact, software-defined radio platform which optimizes its use in space and weight-limited environments. It provides RF coverage up to 18GHz and supports instantaneous bandwidths up to 450MHz.

The integration of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and AMD Ultrascale+ FPGA within the X40 enables significant computational capabilities, facilitating the processing of complex algorithms for AI and ML at the RF edge.

Specifications for the Matchstiq X40: