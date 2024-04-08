Epiq Solutions Matchstiq X40 and G Series for Edge-Level AI/ML RF Spectrum Analysis

Epiq Solutions Matchstiq X40 and G Series for Edge-Level AI/ML RF Spectrum AnalysisApr 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 67 views
Epiq Solutions has announced the introduction of three new software-defined radio (SDR) platforms, the Matchstiq X40 and the Matchstiq G Series, expanding their portfolio of RF analysis solutions. These platforms are engineered to facilitate the integration of AI and ML at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.
The Matchstiq X40 is a compact, software-defined radio platform which optimizes its use in space and weight-limited environments. It provides RF coverage up to 18GHz and supports instantaneous bandwidths up to 450MHz.
The integration of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and AMD Ultrascale+ FPGA within the X40 enables significant computational capabilities, facilitating the processing of complex algorithms for AI and ML at the RF edge.
Specifications for the Matchstiq X40:
- Integrated FPGA: AMD Zynq Ultrascale+ ZU7
- Integrated GPU/CPU: Nvidia Orin NX 16G
- RF Coverage: 1 MHz to 6 GHz or 1 MHz to 18 GHz
- Bandwidth: Up to 450 MHz
- Receivers: Up to 4
- Transmitters: Up to 2
- I/O: 1 GbE + USB 3.0 + Serial Port + GPIO + GPSDO
- Power Consumption: 40 – 80W
- Dimensions: 9.75″ x 4.25″ x 1.45″