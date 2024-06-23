All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ASUS Chromebox 5a with 13th Gen Intel processors start at $294.00

Jun 23, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 84 views

The ASUS Chromebox 5a is a versatile mini-PC equipped with 13th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processors. These devices support multiple 4K@60Hz displays and include an M.2 2280 PCIe slot for storage expansion.

According to the ASUS product page, the new ASUS Chromebox 5a is compatible with the following Intel 13th Generation processors:

  • i7-1355U — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (3.70GHz – 5.00GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)
  • i5-1335U10C/12T (2P+8E), (3.4 GHz – 4.60GHz), 12MB Intel Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 80 Execution Units
  • i3-1315U — 6C/8T (2P+4E), (3.30 – 4.50GHz), 10MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W, Turbo 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz), 64 Execution Units
  • Celeron 7305 — 5C/5T (1P+ 4E), Up to 1.10GHz; 8 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W, Turbo 55W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics 12th Gen (up to 1.10 GHz), 48 Execution Units

The device offers flexible storage and memory options, with one DDR4 SO-DIMM slot supporting up to 16GB of RAM and an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 slot for NVMe SSDs.


ASUS Chromebox 5a Rear Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

This Chromebox supports up to four 4K displays through its dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, making it suitable for multi-monitor setups and media centers. Unlike the ASUS Chromebox 5, which provides a 2.5GbE port, this new device supports up to 1GbE. It also includes network connectivity options such as Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.


ASUS Chromebox 5a VESA options
(click image to enlarge)

The front and side ports include USB 3.2 Gen2 and Gen1 Type-A ports, an audio jack, and a micro SD card slot. The back ports feature additional USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port with DP1.4 output and PD input, dual HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a DC-in port.


ASUS Chromebox 5a 
(click image to enlarge)

Measuring 166.5 x 165.8 x 45.9 mm and weighing 0.8 kg, the Chromebox 5a is compact and can be mounted using a lockable VESA mount. The device comes with various certifications, including BSMI, CB, CE, and FCC.

Further information

The ASUS Chromebox 5a comes in several configurations. The Celeron model with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD costs $294.00. The Core i3-1315U model with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD costs $515.00, while the Core i5-1335U model with the same RAM and storage costs $660.00. The top-tier Core i7-1355U model includes 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD, priced at $980.00.

These models are also available for preorder from B&H Photo Video at similar prices, with the option to ship the device with Chrome OS Enterprise.

