ASUS Chromebox 5a with 13th Gen Intel processors start at $294.00

The ASUS Chromebox 5a is a versatile mini-PC equipped with 13th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processors. These devices support multiple 4K@60Hz displays and include an M.2 2280 PCIe slot for storage expansion.

According to the ASUS product page, the new ASUS Chromebox 5a is compatible with the following Intel 13th Generation processors:

i7-1355U — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (3.70GHz – 5.00GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)

— 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (3.70GHz – 5.00GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz) i5-1335U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (3.4 GHz – 4.60GHz), 12MB Intel Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 80 Execution Units

10C/12T (2P+8E), (3.4 GHz – 4.60GHz), 12MB Intel Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 80 Execution Units i3-1315U — 6C/8T (2P+4E), (3.30 – 4.50GHz), 10MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W, Turbo 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz), 64 Execution Units

6C/8T (2P+4E), (3.30 – 4.50GHz), 10MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W, Turbo 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz), 64 Execution Units Celeron 7305 — 5C/5T (1P+ 4E), Up to 1.10GHz; 8 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W, Turbo 55W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics 12th Gen (up to 1.10 GHz), 48 Execution Units

The device offers flexible storage and memory options, with one DDR4 SO-DIMM slot supporting up to 16GB of RAM and an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 slot for NVMe SSDs.