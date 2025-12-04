MetaComputing Launches 45-TOPS Arm Linux-Ready PC Powered by CIX CP8180

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Switzerland-based MetaComputing has announced a new ARM-based AI PC designed for the Framework Laptop 13 ecosystem. Developed with CIX Technology, the device introduces an ARM mainboard option for Framework systems and represents one of the first consumer-facing deployments of the CIX CP8180 processor.

The platform is built around the CP8180 SoC manufactured on a 6 nm process. It integrates a 12-core Arm CPU cluster combining Cortex-A720 and Cortex-A520 cores clocked up to 2.6 GHz, along with a 10-core Mali GPU and a neural processing unit capable of delivering up to 45 TOPS for local machine-learning workloads.

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MetaComputing Arm AI PC Specifications

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The hardware is offered in Standard and Pro variants, each configurable with 16 GB or 32 GB of memory and a 1 TB SSD. The primary difference between the two versions is the number of supported expansion card slots, aligning with the modular design principles used throughout the Framework Laptop 13 ecosystem.

The mainboard can be installed directly into a Framework Laptop 13 or mounted inside the optional desktop enclosure co-developed with Cooler Master. This approach maintains the modularity associated with Framework devices, enabling straightforward upgrades, repairs, and customization.



Framework Laptop 13

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According to the product page, the system ships with Ubuntu 25.04, providing an out-of-the-box Linux environment suitable for ARM-native development, testing, and general Linux workflows.

Further Information

The MetaComputing Arm Linux-ready PC is available in Standard and Pro configurations. The Standard model starts at $549 for the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD version, with an upgraded 32 GB RAM option priced at $649. The Pro variant is listed at $999 with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage, or $1,099 for the 32 GB RAM configuration.

Additional information is available on the MetaComputing website and in the official product announcement.