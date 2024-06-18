DeepComputing and Framework Preview New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

DeepComputing and Framework have collaborated to introduce the first partner-developed Mainboard that features a RISC-V processor, marking a significant step in diversifying the Framework ecosystem and enhancing the accessibility of the RISC-V architecture.

What is RISC-V?

RISC-V is a fully open Instruction Set Architecture, serving as a critical interface between software and hardware. Unlike proprietary ISAs like x86, which dominate today’s PC market, RISC-V fosters unrestricted innovation without licensing fees, encouraging wider participation and innovation across the tech industry.

The new mainboard from DeepComputing, designed for the Framework Laptop 13, features a JH7110 processor equipped with four U74 RISC-V cores from SiFive. This development showcases the collaborative spirit of the RISC-V community and underscores the potential for broader, more competitive applications in the future.