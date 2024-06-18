All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

DeepComputing and Framework Preview New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor

Jun 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 66 views

DeepComputing and Framework have collaborated to introduce the first partner-developed Mainboard that features a RISC-V processor, marking a significant step in diversifying the Framework ecosystem and enhancing the accessibility of the RISC-V architecture.

What is RISC-V?

— ADVERTISEMENT —


RISC-V is a fully open Instruction Set Architecture, serving as a critical interface between software and hardware. Unlike proprietary ISAs like x86, which dominate today’s PC market, RISC-V fosters unrestricted innovation without licensing fees, encouraging wider participation and innovation across the tech industry.

The new mainboard from DeepComputing, designed for the Framework Laptop 13, features a JH7110 processor equipped with four U74 RISC-V cores from SiFive. This development showcases the collaborative spirit of the RISC-V community and underscores the potential for broader, more competitive applications in the future.

JH7110 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

According to the announcement, while this generation primarily caters to developers and tech enthusiasts, its integration into Framework’s versatile laptops highlights the potential for broader and more competitive applications in the future.

In collaboration with Canonical and Red Hat, the RISC-V Mainboard will support major Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora, providing a robust platform for development.

DeepComputing RISC-V Mainboard Preview
(click image to enlarge)

Framework indicates that it is continuing to democratize access to its technology. Recent initiatives include releasing open-source CAD files for the Framework Laptop 13 and offering Factory Seconds systems with localized keyboards to make entering its ecosystem more affordable.

As DeepComputing and Framework advance their development, they plan to provide updates and improved access to this technology via the Framework Marketplace.

This initiative contributes to the advancement of more customizable and repairable technology, emphasizing the role of open-source and open-access principles in shaping the future of consumer electronics.

Further Information

While no specific launch date has been disclosed, customers can sign up for notification emails on the product page to receive future updates.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...