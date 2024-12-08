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ASUS J6412I-EM-A Mini ITX Motherboard Featuring Intel J6412 Quad Core Processor

Dec 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 279 views

ASUS recently featured the J6412I-EM-A, a Mini ITX motherboard designed for embedded industrial applications. It features dual GbE ports, multiple display options, and extended storage capabilities to address diverse operational requirements.

This motherboard is configured with the Intel Celeron J6412 processor, built on the 10nm Elkhart-Lake platform.

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Memory support includes up to 32 GB of DDR4, with dual SO-DIMM slots compatible with 3200/2666/2400/2133 MHz non-ECC un-buffered memory modules.

Expansion capabilities are robust, with a PCIe 3.0/2.0 x4 slot for high-speed peripherals. The M.2 sockets include an E-key slot for wireless modules and an M-key slot supporting type 2242/2260/2280 NVMe drives for storage and connectivity.

J6412I-EM-A
(click image to enlarge)

The J6412I EM A features two SATA 6Gb/s connectors and multiple USB interfaces, including four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and four USB 2.0 ports. It also includes a COM header for legacy serial communication and dual GbE RJ45 ports for networking.

Multi-display functionality is supported through three output options: one HDMI port, one DisplayPort++, and one VGA connector.

Software support includes compatibility with Windows 11 64-bit and Windows 10 64-bit operating systems according to the Drivers & Tools section.

Further information

Asus has not provided pricing details for the J6412I-EM-A, but additional information can be found on its product page on the official Asus website.

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