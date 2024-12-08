ASUS J6412I-EM-A Mini ITX Motherboard Featuring Intel J6412 Quad Core Processor

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ASUS recently featured the J6412I-EM-A, a Mini ITX motherboard designed for embedded industrial applications. It features dual GbE ports, multiple display options, and extended storage capabilities to address diverse operational requirements.

This motherboard is configured with the Intel Celeron J6412 processor, built on the 10nm Elkhart-Lake platform.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution Units

Memory support includes up to 32 GB of DDR4, with dual SO-DIMM slots compatible with 3200/2666/2400/2133 MHz non-ECC un-buffered memory modules.

Expansion capabilities are robust, with a PCIe 3.0/2.0 x4 slot for high-speed peripherals. The M.2 sockets include an E-key slot for wireless modules and an M-key slot supporting type 2242/2260/2280 NVMe drives for storage and connectivity.