Rockchip RK3576 module powers edge AI dev kit with 20-TOPS RK1820 accelerator

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Seeed Studio has unveiled the reComputer RK3576 development platform based on Rockchip’s RK3576 processor, with options ranging from standalone compute modules to a complete Dev Kit with an RK1820 AI accelerator. The platform features a 6-TOPS integrated NPU, LPDDR5 memory, eMMC storage, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, MIPI CSI/DSI, HDMI, USB, and a 40-pin expansion header.

The reComputer RK3576 compute module is based on Rockchip’s RK3576 SoC, which integrates four Cortex-A72 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores reaching 2.0GHz. Graphics are handled by an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU, while the integrated NPU provides up to 6 TOPS of INT8 AI acceleration.

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Seeed lists several workloads for the integrated NPU, including YOLO11 at 77.9fps with 640 × 640 input, DeepSeek-R1-Distill-Qwen 7B, Qwen2.5-VL 3B, Whisper-based speech recognition, and text-to-speech models.



reComputer RK3576 module block diagram

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Memory and storage options currently include 4GB LPDDR5 with 32GB eMMC and 8GB LPDDR5 with 64GB eMMC. Other onboard components shown in Seeed’s block diagram include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth hardware, a Gigabit Ethernet PHY, RTC, EEPROM, PMIC, and associated clock circuitry.

Rockchip’s integrated video engine supports H.265, VP9, AV1, and AVS2 decoding at up to 8K30, while H.264 decoding reaches 4K60. Hardware encoding for H.265 and H.264 is supported at up to 4K60.



reComputer RK3576 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)

The module connects to the accompanying IO board through a 200-pin board-to-board connector. The carrier exposes one USB 3.0 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, USB Type-C with USB OTG and DisplayPort, HDMI, a four-lane 22-pin MIPI-DSI connector, and one four-lane plus one two-lane 22-pin MIPI-CSI connector.

For storage expansion, an M.2 M-Key 2280 slot is connected over PCIe 2.1 x1 and can accommodate either an NVMe SSD or an AI accelerator. A microSD card slot provides additional removable storage.



reComputer RK3576 M.2 expansion

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Rockchip’s compatible RK1820 accelerator provides up to 20 TOPS of INT8 NPU performance together with 2.5GB of on-chip DRAM and is intended for local LLM, VLM, computer-vision, and other AI inference workloads.

Seeed lists optimized Qwen, DeepSeek, YOLO, and other models compatible with Rockchip’s RKNN3 software stack. Since the accelerator occupies the board’s single M.2 M-Key slot, NVMe storage cannot be installed in the same slot when the RK1820 is fitted.



reComputer RK3576 bottom view

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Networking includes a Gigabit Ethernet port together with onboard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. PoE PD operation is also supported through the Ethernet interface, although Seeed notes that an additional PoE module is required.

Expansion is provided through a 40-pin header for connecting sensors, actuators, and other embedded peripherals. According to the carrier-board diagram, interfaces routed through this section include UART, CAN, I2C, SPI, PWM, and GPIO.



reComputer RK3576 top view

(click images to enlarge)

For software, Seeed lists Armbian as the pre-installed operating system, along with support for Debian, Ubuntu, Android 14 or later, and balenaOS. Seeed also notes that the platform is supported by reComputer AI Lab, which provides workflows for model conversion, deployment, and evaluation.

Specifications listed for the reComputer RK3576 include:

Processor: Rockchip RK3576 4x Cortex-A72 @ 2.2GHz 4x Cortex-A53 @ 2.0GHz Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU 6-TOPS INT8 NPU

AI accelerator: Rockchip RK1820 20 TOPS INT8

Memory: Up to 8GB LPDDR5

Storage: Up to 64GB eMMC microSD card slot 1x M.2 M-Key 2280 PCIe 2.1 x1

Networking: 1x Gigabit Ethernet Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 PoE PD support

Display: HDMI DisplayPort over USB Type-C 1x four-lane MIPI-DSI

Camera: 1x four-lane MIPI-CSI 1x two-lane MIPI-CSI

USB: 1x USB 3.0 Type-A 2x USB 2.0 Type-A 1x USB Type-C

I/O: 40-pin header

Other: 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack CR2032 RTC battery holder 4-pin PWM fan connector Power, Reset, and MaskROM buttons

Power: 9V to 19V DC

Operating temperature: 0°C to 65°C

Mechanical: Dev Kit: 164 × 95 × 31.4mm



Further Information