Forlinx announces RISC-V SoM based on StarFive JH7110

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Forlinx announced in July that they are working together with the RISC-V processor manufacturer StarFive to deliver the FET7110-C System-on-Chip based specifically on the Jinghong 7110 with RISC-V architecture. The SoM is expected to target applications in commercial, medical, industrial automation, etc.

Recently, a few embedded products have emerged utilizing the same processor, including the VisionFive 2, Pine64, and Milk-V Mars. However, the FET7110 SoM will be the first product from Forlinx to feature the integrated Jinghong 7110 processor. See the JH7110 block diagram for reference.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

