Forlinx announces RISC-V SoM based on StarFive JH7110

Forlinx announces RISC-V SoM based on StarFive JH7110Jul 31, 2023
Forlinx announced in July that they are working together with the RISC-V processor manufacturer StarFive to deliver the FET7110-C System-on-Chip based specifically on the Jinghong 7110 with RISC-V architecture. The SoM is expected to target applications in commercial, medical, industrial automation, etc.
Recently, a few embedded products have emerged utilizing the same processor, including the VisionFive 2, Pine64, and Milk-V Mars. However, the FET7110 SoM will be the first product from Forlinx to feature the integrated Jinghong 7110 processor. See the JH7110 block diagram for reference.
- JH7110 – 64-bit RISC-V, up to 1.5GHz (quad SiFive U74-RV64GC, up to 5.09 CoreMark/MHz)