Forlinx announces RISC-V SoM based on StarFive JH7110

Jul 31, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 156 views

Forlinx announced in July that they are working together with the RISC-V processor manufacturer StarFive to deliver the FET7110-C System-on-Chip based specifically on the Jinghong 7110 with RISC-V architecture. The SoM is expected to target applications in commercial, medical, industrial automation, etc.

Recently, a few embedded products have emerged utilizing the same processor, including the VisionFive 2, Pine64, and Milk-V Mars. However, the FET7110 SoM will be the first product from Forlinx to feature the integrated Jinghong 7110 processor. See the JH7110 block diagram for reference.

  • JH711064-bit RISC-V, up to 1.5GHz (quad SiFive U74-RV64GC, up to 5.09 CoreMark/MHz)


JH7110 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The JH7110’s GPU integrates the IMG BXE-4-32 MC1 (up to 600MHz) which offers full support for mainstream APIs like OpenCL 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.2, and Vulkan 1.2.


FET7110-C SoM power consumption
(click images to enlarge)

Regarding power consumption, Forlinx indicates that the JH7110 is segmented into eight independently switchable power domains. Additionally, the CPU frequency can be dynamically adjusted via software, allowing customers to fine-tune the frequency based on various application scenarios that require flexible control and power consumption.

   
FET7110-C SoM peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The JH7110 facilitates camera access through both MIPI-CSI and DVP interfaces, with ISP support. It enables video decoding capabilities of up to [email protected] and video encoding of [email protected] Moreover, the SoM supports HDMI ([email protected]) and RGB ([email protected]) display output interfaces, along with MIPI-DSI ([email protected]).

Preliminary specifications listed for the FET7110-C SoM include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • LPDDR4 RAM
    • eMMC 5.0
    • 100 Mbps QSPI
    • SD 3.0/MMC 5.0
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 1Gbps Ethernet
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x PCM/I2S
    • 2s SPDIF
    • DSP
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 6x UART, 7x I2C, 7x SPI
    • 2x SDIO
    • 8x PWM
    • 64x GPIOs
    • 2x CAN 2.0B

Further information

The Forlinx only mentions that the FET7110-C SoM will be launched soon. See the product announcement for more information.

