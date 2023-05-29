All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Milk-V Mars single board computer features RISC-V StarFive processor

May 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 81 views

The Milk-V Mars is a new single board computer built on the StarFive JH7110 RISC-V processor. The device is featured in a Raspberry Pi SBC form-factor and it supports up to 4K resolution.

According to the announcement page, the Milk-V Mars is based on the StarFive JH7110 quad-core processor also seen in the Star64 single board computer launched last year.

  • StarFive JH7110 – 64-bit RISC-V, up to 1.5GHz (quad SiFive U74-RV64GC)

The hardware page indicates that the Milk-V Mars will be available with 1GB/2GB/4GB/8GB LPDDR4 memory. For storage, the device provides an eMMC slot and a MicroSD card slot.

The company mentions that the device can handle simultaneous dual displays via MIPI DSI and the HDMI port located next to the USB type-C port used for power supply.


Milk-V Mars w/ adapter RPi 3B case
(click image to enlarge)

There is also a 40-pin GPIO port as in the standard Raspberry Pi SBCs, but there doesn’t seem to be a datasheet available with pinout information on the company’s website. Additional information may be found on the Milk-V forums.

Specifications listed for the Milk-V Mars include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4
    • eMMC slot
    • 1x MicroSD slot
    • SPI Flash (for bootloader)
  • Display:
  • Audio:
    • 3.5 mm Audio jack 
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI (2-lane)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x LAN RJ45 port w/ PoE support
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E-Key
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB 2.0 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin double row headers
    • 3x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2C
    • 2x CAN, 1x PWM, 6x GPIO
    • 1x SPDIF 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Recovery button
    • 2-pin 5V slot for fan
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A DC (via USB Type-C)
    • 5V DC (via GPIO header)
    • PoE
  • Dimensions:
    • 85.0 x 56.0mm

The company also provided technical information about the Milk-V Pioneer which is a motherboard featuring the SOPHON SG2042 (64-core C920, RVV 0.71) in standard mATX form-factor. 

 
SOPHON SG2042 (left) and Pioneer Board (right)
(click images to enlarge)

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4x DDR4 DIMM slots (up to 128GB)
    • 5x SATA
    • 1x MicroSD card slot (recovery or OS loading)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE RJ45
  • Expansion:
    • 2x M.2 M Key (PCIe 3.0 x4)
    • 1x M.2 E Key (PCIe 3.0 x1 + USB 2.0)
    • 3x PCIe x16 slot (PCIe 3.0 x8)
  • USB:
    • 8x USB 3.0 
    • 1x USB Header for front panel (2x USB 3.0)
    • 1x Micro USB debug console
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x misc header (Front panel power, reset, LED, etc)
  • Other Features:
    • 2x JTAG ports

 
Pioner Box (left) and Milk-V Mars (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Pioneer Box include:

  • Motherboard:
    • 1x Pioneer Board
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 128GB @3200MHz DDR4
    • 1x 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Intel X520-DA2 Network Card with 2x 10Gbps SFP ports
  • Graphics/Display:
    • 1x AMD R5 230 Graphic Card with HDMI, VGA and DVI
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Cooler w/ PWM Fan up to 2300 RPM supporting up to 160W D-TDP
  • Power:
    • 1x MSI A350 350W power supply

Further information

Pricing and availability information is unclear for both products, however the company seems to have a Crowdsupply campaign for the Milk-V Pioneer (unlaunched). Refer to the official Milk-V website for more information.

