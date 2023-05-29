Milk-V Mars single board computer features RISC-V StarFive processor

Milk-V Mars single board computer features RISC-V StarFive processorMay 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 81 views
The Milk-V Mars is a new single board computer built on the StarFive JH7110 RISC-V processor. The device is featured in a Raspberry Pi SBC form-factor and it supports up to 4K resolution.
According to the announcement page, the Milk-V Mars is based on the StarFive JH7110 quad-core processor also seen in the Star64 single board computer launched last year.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- StarFive JH7110 – 64-bit RISC-V, up to 1.5GHz (quad SiFive U74-RV64GC)
The hardware page indicates that the Milk-V Mars will be available with 1GB/2GB/4GB/8GB LPDDR4 memory. For storage, the device provides an eMMC slot and a MicroSD card slot.
The company mentions that the device can handle simultaneous dual displays via MIPI DSI and the HDMI port located next to the USB type-C port used for power supply.