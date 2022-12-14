All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Forlinx SoM features Rockchip RK3588 Octa-core processor

Dec 14, 2022

Forlinx released this week the FET3588-C System-on-Module based on the octa-core Rockchip 3588 which also integrates the Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU and a 6 TOPs NPU. Forlinx is also offering a dev. board to get access to peripherals as dual GbE LAN ports, multiple display interfaces, PCIe slots and optional wireless connectivity.  

The FET3588-C SoM uses the same processor as other embedded devices seen earlier this year (i.e. QuartzPro64, Banana Pi BPI-W3). 

  • Rockchip RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz),  Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU

 
RK3588 specs
(click image to enlarge)
        

The company is offering this SoM with 4GB/8GB LPDDR4x and 32GB/64GB eMMC for storage. As shown below, the FET3588-C also offers support for 1x PCIe 3.0 x4 (up to 8Gbps), up to 3x PCIe 2.0 x1 (up 5Gbps) and 3 SATA controllers. 


FET3588-C SoM (left) and FET3588-C dev kit rear view (right)
(click images to enlarge)
        

The display interface consists of 2x HDMI/eDP (multiplexed) 2.0 ports, 2x DP (Up to 8192 x 4320 @30Hz), 1x 8-bit RGB (1920×1080 @60Hz) and  2x MIPI DSI interfaces. The SoM also offers camera support via 4x MIPI CSI connectors.


FET3588-C peripherals
(click images to enlarge)
 

The standard board-to-board connector offers up to 4×100 pins offering access to up to 16x PWM,8x ADC in, 9x I2C, 5x SPI, 10x UART and even 3x CAN bus. 

The FET3588-C is compatible with the OK3588-C development board that provides access to the peripherals and interfaces mentioned earlier. See the image below for more info.

The product page also specified that this product supports Android, Ubuntu and other Linux OSes.

Further information

The FET3588-C SoM seems to be available on AliExpress for ~$190.00. The development kit sells for $250.82. Additionally, the product page can be found on Forlinx.net.

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

