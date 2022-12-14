Forlinx SoM features Rockchip RK3588 Octa-core processor

Forlinx SoM features Rockchip RK3588 Octa-core processorDec 14, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 48 views
Forlinx released this week the FET3588-C System-on-Module based on the octa-core Rockchip 3588 which also integrates the Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU and a 6 TOPs NPU. Forlinx is also offering a dev. board to get access to peripherals as dual GbE LAN ports, multiple display interfaces, PCIe slots and optional wireless connectivity.
The FET3588-C SoM uses the same processor as other embedded devices seen earlier this year (i.e. QuartzPro64, Banana Pi BPI-W3).
- Rockchip RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU