Forlinx SoM features Rockchip RK3588 Octa-core processor

Forlinx released this week the FET3588-C System-on-Module based on the octa-core Rockchip 3588 which also integrates the Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU and a 6 TOPs NPU. Forlinx is also offering a dev. board to get access to peripherals as dual GbE LAN ports, multiple display interfaces, PCIe slots and optional wireless connectivity.

The FET3588-C SoM uses the same processor as other embedded devices seen earlier this year (i.e. QuartzPro64, Banana Pi BPI-W3).

