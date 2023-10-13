(Updated) Forlinx officially launches RISC-V SoM based on StarFive JH7110

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Forlinx has officially launched their latest System-on-Module, featuring the powerful StarFive JH7110 RISC-V chip. These versatile SoM and compatible carrier board are now available for order, catering to a wide range of applications including commercial, medical, and industrial automation.

Recently, a few embedded products have emerged utilizing the same processor, including the VisionFive 2, Pine64, and Milk-V Mars. However, the FET7110 SoM will be the first product from Forlinx to feature the integrated Jinghong 7110 processor. See the JH7110 block diagram for reference.