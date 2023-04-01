All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Pine64 officially launches STAR64 RISC-V based SBC

Apr 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 127 views

Pine64 announced today that the STAR64 Single Board Computer can be ordered from April 4th. The STAR64 integrates the StarFive JH7110 Quad-core RISC-V processor and it’s equipped with two LAN GbE ports, one HDMI port, one PCIe slot, etc.

The STAR64 Wiki page specifies that this SBC is powered by the StarFive JH7110 Quad-Core SiFive U74 64-Bit CPU (up to 1.5GHz) and the Imagination Technology BX-4-32 GPU with support for OpenCL 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.2.

StarFive JH7110 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product announcement indicates that the STAR64 will be available in two configurations: 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4 memory. Additionally, this SBC can boot up from the MicroSD card, the eMMC module (not included) or from the on-board QSPI NOR flash memory.

     
STAR64 side views
(click images to enlarge)

There are two stacked Gigabit Ethernet ports located near the HDMI port. For wireless connectivity, there is support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The 40-pin expansion header provides access to interfaces such as SPI, I2C, UART, etc. The STAR64 also requires a 12V/3V power supply since it’s not included with the order package.


STAR64 top view
(click image to enlarge)

Specification listed for the STAR64 SBC:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4 
    • 128Mb QSPI NOR flash
    • Up to 128GB eMMC (optional)
    • 1x SD Card slot
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • MIPI DSI 4-lanes
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 port
    • 3.5mm Audio jack w/ mic input
  • Camera:
    • MIPI CSI 4-lanes
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ45 GbE LAN
    • 2.4GHz/5Ghz MIMO WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
    • I2C Touch panel port
    • 2x u.FL antenna connectors
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Host port
    • 3x USB 2.0 Host port
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A DC (Via barrel jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 133 × 80 × 19mm

Further information

Pine64 mentions that the variant with 4GB memory will be introduced for $69.99 while the 8GB variant will cost $89.99. The STAR64 product page can be found here, but the boards will be available on April 4th as mentioned earlier.

