Pine64 officially launches STAR64 RISC-V based SBC

Pine64 announced today that the STAR64 Single Board Computer can be ordered from April 4th. The STAR64 integrates the StarFive JH7110 Quad-core RISC-V processor and it’s equipped with two LAN GbE ports, one HDMI port, one PCIe slot, etc.

The STAR64 Wiki page specifies that this SBC is powered by the StarFive JH7110 Quad-Core SiFive U74 64-Bit CPU (up to 1.5GHz) and the Imagination Technology BX-4-32 GPU with support for OpenCL 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.2.