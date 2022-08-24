RISC-V based VisionFive 2 launched on Kickstarter

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

StarFive has just unveiled the VisionFive 2 Single Board Computer (SBC) which packs a quad-core JH7110 RISC-V processor. Some notable features include dual GbE ports, one M.2 M key, one HDMI port and many other peripherals. The base model comes with 2GB of RAM and it’s available for US$46 (Early bird special ) on Kickstarter.

As previously mentioned, the VisionFive 2 accommodates quad U74 cores (SiFive) with a frequency up to 1.5GHz. According to the product page, the CPU is also paired with the BXE-4-32 GPU (Imagination Technologies) which supports OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 1.2, Vulkan 1.2.