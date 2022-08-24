All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
RISC-V based VisionFive 2 launched on Kickstarter

Aug 23, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 287 views

StarFive has just unveiled the VisionFive 2 Single Board Computer (SBC) which packs a quad-core JH7110 RISC-V processor. Some notable features include dual GbE ports, one M.2 M key, one HDMI port and many other peripherals. The base model comes with 2GB of RAM and it’s available for US$46 (Early bird special ) on Kickstarter.

As previously mentioned, the VisionFive 2 accommodates quad U74 cores (SiFive) with a frequency up to 1.5GHz. According to the product page, the CPU is also paired with the BXE-4-32 GPU (Imagination Technologies) which supports OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 1.2, Vulkan 1.2. 

VisionFive 2 front 
(click image to enlarge)

The RAM capacity offered starts at 2GB, but it can be upgraded to 4GB or 8GB. For storage, there are a couple of options available including a micro SD slot, one M.2 Key for SSD, an eMMC socket and QSPI flash chip located in the back of the board.  

 
VisionFive 2 back (right) and pricing table (left)
(click images to enlarge)

The VisionFive 2 also includes dual GbE RJ45 ports, two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0. The display interface combines one HDMI port, one MIPI LCD connector, one MIPI DSI connector and a MIPI CSI connector for cameras. GPIOs are available via a 40-pin header as seen below. 

   
Benchmarks and comparison tables
(click images to enlarge)

The company has also provided some benchmarks which are available above as well as a Wiki. However, it doesn’t seem that there is documentation for this new board as of publication date. For reference, StarFive also provided comparison tables between the Vision Five 2, the Vision Five and the Raspberry Pi 4. Refer to the video announcement below for additional details regarding the VisionFive 2.

 

Specifications listed for the VisionFive 2 SBC include:

  • Processor System:
    • StarFive JH7110 64-bit SoC w/ RV64GC (up to 1.5GHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4
    • eMMC storage socket
    • 1x M.2 M-Key for SSD
    • QSPI Flash
    • 1x Micro SD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE RJ45 ports 
    • Bluetooth V4.2 BR/EDR, Bluetooth LE 
  • Display:
  • Camera:
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 2x USB 3.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button 
    • Debug pin headers
  • Power:
    • 5V (via USB Type-C with PD, up to 30W)
    • 5V (via GPIO Power in)
    • PoE (supports Power over Ethernet)
  • Dimensions:
    • 100 x 72mm

Further information

StarFive has listed individual orders as well as large quantity orders. For early birds orders, the 2G RAM model is available for S$64 (US$46), the 4G RAM sells for S$68 (US$54) and the 8GB RAM version costs around S$93 (US$67). There are options to get large orders i.e. 140x VisionFive 2 with 8GB for S$12,900 (US$9245). For more information, see the product page on Kickstarter. 

2 responses to “RISC-V based VisionFive 2 launched on Kickstarter”

  1. Bruce Hoult says:
    Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:24 am

    Note that the $64, $68, $93 prices you quote are in Singapore dollars. The prices in USD for Early Bird are $46, $53, and $67.

  2. Giorgio Mendoza says:
    Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:01 am

    Good catch, I added the currency and the pricing table for clarity.

