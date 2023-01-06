Espressif presents new dual-core ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Espressif System shared details about the upcoming Dual-core RISC-V ESP32-P4 SoC. The announcement mentions that this 400MHz ESP32-P4 SoC includes an “AI instruction extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.”



The block diagram below depicts a “big-little” architecture consisting of a High-Performance CPU and a Low-Power Core. According to the announcement, the HP core is equipped with 768KB of on-chip SRAM and 8KB of zero-wait TCM RAM intended for “fast data buffers or time-critical sections of code.”

The LP RISC-V single core (up to 40MHz) integrated with support for standard protocols such as SPI, I2C, UART and I2S.