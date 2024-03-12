STM32MP2 MPU Series Enhances Performance with 64-bit Architecture and 1.35 TOPS NPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last week, STMicroelectronics unveiled the STM32MP2 series, its second-generation line of 64-bit industrial microprocessors. Designed for intelligent edge computing, this new series is tailored for a broad range of applications, including smart factories, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructure. These are ST’s first MPUs to contain a 64-bit central processing unit (CPU).

In contrast to its predecessor, the STM32MP1, the STM32MP2 series enhances its processing capabilities with 64-bit Arm Cortex-A35 CPUs, which can operate at speeds up to 1.5GHz.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Enhancing its range, the STM32MP2 includes an Arm Cortex-M33 core (up to 400 MHz) and a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI applications (up to 1.35 TOPS). Its 3D graphics processing unit improves human-machine interface capabilities. The STM32MP25 variant supports efficient, long-term DRAM (DDR4 and LPDDR4) with a 32-bit interface at 1.2 GHz, optimizing memory performance.