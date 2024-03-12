All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
STM32MP2 MPU Series Enhances Performance with 64-bit Architecture and 1.35 TOPS NPU

Last week, STMicroelectronics unveiled the STM32MP2 series, its second-generation line of 64-bit industrial microprocessors. Designed for intelligent edge computing, this new series is tailored for a broad range of applications, including smart factories, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructure. These are ST’s first MPUs to contain a 64-bit central processing unit (CPU).

In contrast to its predecessor, the STM32MP1, the STM32MP2 series enhances its processing capabilities with 64-bit Arm Cortex-A35 CPUs, which can operate at speeds up to 1.5GHz.

Enhancing its range, the STM32MP2 includes an Arm Cortex-M33 core (up to 400 MHz) and a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI applications (up to 1.35 TOPS). Its 3D graphics processing unit improves human-machine interface capabilities. The STM32MP25 variant supports efficient, long-term DRAM (DDR4 and LPDDR4) with a 32-bit interface at 1.2 GHz, optimizing memory performance.

 
STM32MP2 (left) and STM32MP257 (right) block diagrams
Equipped for high-end graphics, the STM32MP2 series boasts 1080p capabilities with a 3D GPU and H.264 hardware video codec. It supports diverse display interfaces like RGB, MIPI DSI, and LVDS, and features a MIPI CSI-2 camera interface with Lite-ISP, enhancing its versatility in graphic-intensive applications.

Featuring advanced connectivity options, this series includes Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) for dependable data transfer, up to three Gigabit Ethernet ports with a 2-port switch for comprehensive networking, and PCIe Gen2 and USB 3.0 for rapid connection capabilities. Additionally, its three CAN-FD ports extend its functionality in automotive and industrial communication sectors.


STM32MP2 hardware tools
One of the standout features of the STM32MP2 is its focus on security. The microprocessors incorporate ST’s proprietary secure hardware and anti-tamper controls, as well as Arm’s TrustZone architecture. These features are instrumental in the MPU’s pursuit of SESIP Level 3 certification, a testament to its robust security measures in protecting sensitive data and keys.

Another significant aspect of the STM32MP2 series is its industrial resilience. Engineered to operate continuously for up to 10 years and to withstand temperatures as high as +125°C, these MPUs are designed for demanding and time-sensitive workloads in challenging environments.


AI Integration Framework for STM32MP2 MPUs
To facilitate rapid development and secure provisioning, STMicroelectronics has integrated its STM32 ecosystem with the new STM32MP2 series. This integration ensures compatibility with existing development tools and software like STM32CubeMX and STM32CubeIDE, enabling a smooth transition and easy integration for engineers and developers.

 
STM32MP2 MPUs Series announcement
The STM32MP2 MPU series is set to begin volume production in June 2024. The first evaluation board in this series, the STM32MP257F-EV1, is expected for release in April 2024. Refer to the product announcement for more information.

