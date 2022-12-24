All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Waveshare module integrates 6-axis IMU and 1.28” IPS LCD

Dec 23, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 190 views

The WaveShare RP2040 is an open-source embedded platform based on the Raspberry Pi 2040 microcontroller. This board is equipped with one 1.28” IPS LCD, one 6-axis IMU, various GPIOs and one connector for a 3.7V Lithium battery.

As its name implies, the Waveshare RP2040 is equipped with the RP2040 microcontroller:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Raspberry Pi RP2040 –  dual Arm Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz), 264kB on-chip SRAM; 2MB onboard Flash memory.

 
Waveshare RP2040 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The display integrated is a GC9A01A, which is a 1.28” IPS LCD display that supports SPI to communicate. 

The IMU (QMI8658C ) integrated consists of a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer. Both of these sensors offer 16-bit of resolution.


Waveshare RP2040 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The GPIOs can be accessed via the 1.27 pitch female headers. Although, the product page specifies that some of these pins “are multiplexed to the internal circuit”. Some of the communication interfaces supported are 2x SPI, 2x I2C, 2x UART, 4x 12-bit ADC and 16x PWM channels. 

       
Clock project demo
(click images to enlarge)

The board also seems to include a MX1.25 header for a 3.7V lithium battery supporting recharge and discharge. 

The-Wiki for this product can be found here. Additionally, there is a clock demo project by Daniel Wienzek available on GitHub.

Specifications listed for the Waveshare RP2040 include:

  • Memory:
    • 2MB NOR-Flash
  • Display
    • 1.28″ IPS LCD display (240×240 pixels)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 30 GPIO muxed pins (via female headers)
    • 1x IMU (3-axis gyroscope & 3-axis accelerometer)
    • 1x Temperature sensor
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Boot button
  • Power:
    • 1x Lithium battery recharge/discharge connector

 Further information

The Waveshare RP2040 board is available for £17 (~$18.13) on ThePihHut.com.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...