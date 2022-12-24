Waveshare module integrates 6-axis IMU and 1.28” IPS LCD

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The WaveShare RP2040 is an open-source embedded platform based on the Raspberry Pi 2040 microcontroller. This board is equipped with one 1.28” IPS LCD, one 6-axis IMU, various GPIOs and one connector for a 3.7V Lithium battery.

As its name implies, the Waveshare RP2040 is equipped with the RP2040 microcontroller:

