PDP-10 Replica Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 SBC

Dedicated computer history enthusiasts from the ITS Reconstruction Project have undertaken the remarkable task of recreating the PDP-10 mainframe, a computing icon from MIT’s AI Lab of the 60s and 70s. This modern version uniquely incorporates the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, skillfully blending historical significance with the latest technology.

The PDP-10 was a significant piece of computing history, epitomizing the era of innovation at the MIT AI Lab in the 1960s and 70s. This device was pivotal in early AI research, the development of hacker culture, and the birth of networked computing, laying the groundwork for many modern computing concepts.