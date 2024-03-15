All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Trenz Electronic Eval Board with Adaptive AMD Versal SoC and High-Speed I/Os

Mar 14, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 104 views

Trenz Electronic presents the TE0950-03-EGBE21A, an evaluation board incorporating the AMD Versal AI Edge VE2302 System-on-Chip. Designed for embedded applications requiring reliable serial connectivity, this embedded board is engineered to deliver consistent performance across various commercial and industrial applications. 

At the heart of the board lies the AMD Versal AI Edge XCVE2302-1LSESFVA784, part of a family known for adaptability and efficiency in processing. The board’s compatibility with various VE-series devices, for example VE2002, VE2102, VE2202, VE2302, VM1102 to ensure versatility in applications.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Memory and storage are well-provisioned, with 8 GB of DDR4 SDRAM and 128 MB of SPI Flash as the primary boot option. Additional storage options include a MicroSD card slot, 32 GB eMMC as a secondary boot option, and an EEPROM with a MAC address.


TE0950-03-EGBE21A block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The board features an AMD Artix 7 FPGA, serving as a configurable Levelshifter/MUX for FMC and other 3.3 V IOs. This addition enhances the board’s flexibility in handling various inputs and outputs. Furthermore, the board is equipped with 32 MB SPI Flash, a dip switch, two LEDs, a USB 2.0 Host/Device/OTG with a Micro A/B connector, USB JTAG + UART Micro-USB B, and a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port.


TE0950-03-EGBE21A board overview
(click image to enlarge)

For outputs, there are two LEDs (1x MIO, 1x PL), while inputs include a push button (PL), two dip switches (MIO), and a reset button. Interface options are extensive, featuring zQSFP with 4 GTYP Transceiver, two CRUVI High Speed and Low Speed, a CSI-2 connector for camera integration, and an FMC with 4 GTYP Transceiver and 34 LA diff pairs to Levelshifter/MUX.

 
TE0950-03-EGBE21A bottom & top view
(click images to enlarge)

The board requires a 12V supply through a 2.1mm power jack, though the power supply is not included. Its dimensions are compact for its capabilities, measuring 150 mm x 120 mm. Further technical documentation and a PetaLinux Kickstart page related to this board can be found here.

Further Information

The TE0950-03-EGBE21A is priced at €749.00, with the gross price coming to ~€891.30. The board is anticipated to be available from June 7, 2024.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...