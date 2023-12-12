All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
OKdo CM3 SODIMM with up to 2GB RAM and optional Wi-Fi 4 support

Dec 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 122 views

OKdo, in collaboration with Radxa, has unveiled the ROCK 3 Compute Module SODIMM (CM3S) Model A based on the Rockchip RK3566 SoC. This module, characterized by its compact design and robust performance capabilities, is tailored for sophisticated embedded systems and IoT applications.

This SODIMM variant features the same Rockchip System-on-Chip as their previously launched OKdo ROCK 3 CM3

  • RK3566 Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali G52 2EE GPU; 0.8 TOPS@INT8 NPU


RK3566 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of memory and storage, the CM3S Model A can be configured with up to 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 for multitasking and data storage. From the image below, the module appears to include the AMPAK AP6212 module with Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless capabilities.


ROCK CM3 SODIMM I/O Board
(click image to enlarge)

The CM3S is replete with a variety of interfaces and expansion options. It includes high-speed interfaces like SATA 3.0/PCIe 2.1 combo port and USB 2.0 OTG, as well as a comprehensive range of IO ports for extensive peripheral connectivity.

 
OKdo ROCK 3 Compute Module SODIMM
(click image to enlarge)

The module is also compatible with multiple operating systems including Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 10, Buildroot, YOCTO, and Android 11/12. Additional resources can be found on the Radxa Wiki for the Radxa Compute Module 3 Series.

According to the product brief, this device is compatible with the ROCK CM3 SODIMM I/O Board which comes in a Half mini-ITX form factor. It includes multiple USB ports, PCIe and SATA connectors, a microSD slot, an Ethernet port, 40-GPIO pin header among other features.

Specifications listed for the OKdo ROCK 3 CM SODIMM include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB LPDDR4X
    • 32GB eMMC 5.1
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x MIPI DSI 2 lane 
    • 1x MIPI DSI 4 lane 
  • Camera:
    • 8M Pixel ISP 
    • 1 x 4 lanes or 2 x 2 lanes MIPI CSI‑2
  • Connectivity:
    • 11 b/g/n Wireless LAN (Wi‑Fi 4)
    • BT 4.2 with BLE
  • Expansion:
    • 1x SATA 3.0/PCIe 2.1 combo port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x SDIO 3.0
    • 5x I2C, 3x SPI, 8x UART
    • 12x PWM, 1x ADC, 2x I2S
    • 60x GPIO
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
  • Power:
    • 3V to 5V DC input
  • Mechanical:
    • 67.6 x 32.0mm
    • 260 pins SODIMM

Further information

OKdo provides three versions of their SODIMM module. The first option, featuring 1GB RAM without eMMC, is available for £28.20. A second variant with 1GB RAM and 16GB eMMC is priced at £32.70.

The premium variant, which includes 2GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, and WiFi/BT capabilities, is offered at £40.20. Additionally, the ROCK CM3 SODIMM I/O Board is priced at $45.60

