OKdo CM3 SODIMM with up to 2GB RAM and optional Wi-Fi 4 support

OKdo CM3 SODIMM with up to 2GB RAM and optional Wi-Fi 4 supportDec 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza
OKdo, in collaboration with Radxa, has unveiled the ROCK 3 Compute Module SODIMM (CM3S) Model A based on the Rockchip RK3566 SoC. This module, characterized by its compact design and robust performance capabilities, is tailored for sophisticated embedded systems and IoT applications.
This SODIMM variant features the same Rockchip System-on-Chip as their previously launched OKdo ROCK 3 CM3.
- RK3566 — Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali G52 2EE GPU; 0.8 TOPS@INT8 NPU