Pink Edition Rock Model 5 A with 16GB RAM Now Available for ~$109.50

Arace Tech has recently showcased the Radxa Rock Model 5 A in an eye-catching pink edition, notable for its competitive pricing. This model boasts up to 16GB of RAM and incorporates PCIe2, enhancing its storage capabilities. Furthermore, it now supports the lightweight operating system DietPi.

Similar to the Radxa Rock 5B Blue Edition released in November 2023, Arace Tech has unveiled another variant of a Radxa board. This new variant, built around the Rockchip RK3588S with a 9nm process, maintains the standard features of the Radxa ROCK 5A board.

