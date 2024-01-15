All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Pink Edition Rock Model 5 A with 16GB RAM Now Available for ~$109.50

Jan 14, 2024

Arace Tech has recently showcased the Radxa Rock Model 5 A in an eye-catching pink edition, notable for its competitive pricing. This model boasts up to 16GB of RAM and incorporates PCIe2, enhancing its storage capabilities. Furthermore, it now supports the  lightweight operating system DietPi.

Similar to the Radxa Rock 5B Blue Edition released in November 2023, Arace Tech has unveiled another variant of a Radxa board. This new variant, built around the Rockchip RK3588S with a 9nm process, maintains the standard features of the Radxa ROCK 5A board.

  • Rockchip RK3588S — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz),  Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali G610MC4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU


Radxa ROCK 5A interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

However, this variant is available in a single configuration of 16GB LPDDR4x memory. For storage, it still includes a MicroSD slot, an eMMC module slot and a PCIe (M.2 E Key) slot for additional expansion.

For audio, the Rock 5A offers a 3.5mm jack that supports both audio input and output, catering to a variety of audio needs. USB connectivity is extensive, with one USB Type-C port for power that supports USB PD 2.0 and QC 2.0.


Radxa ROCK 5A comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

It also includes two USB2 Type-A Host ports, one USB 3.0 Type A Host port, and one USB 3.0 Type A OTG/Host port. The 40-pin GPIO provides access to standard interfaces such as 5x UART, 3x SPI, 6x I2C, 7x PWM, 1x ADC,  27x GPIOs, etc. 

Documentation for the Rock 5 Model A can be found on the Radxa Wiki pages. Also, this specific board is officially supported by DietPi according to their November 2023 update.


Radxa ROCK 5A Pink edition
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The Radxa ROCK 5A Pink Edition, featuring 16GB of RAM, is priced at $159.00 on Arace Tech. Currently, it’s offered at a discounted price of $109.50. This board was initially launched in January 2023 and has been available on platforms such as AllNetChina and ameriDroid.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

