Firefly’s Mini-ITX features an RK3588, 32GB RAM, four SATA, and three HDMI

Firefly has posted specs for an “ITX-3588J” Mini-ITX board with an octa-core -A76 and -A55 Rockchip RK3588, up to 32GB RAM and 128GB eMMC, 4x SATA, 3x HDMI, 2x GbE, PoE, 2x M.2, and PCIe Gen3.



T-Firefly’s Firefly project, which has long specialized in Rockchip based SBCs, modules, and embedded systems, is prepping its first product based on the new Rockchip RK3588. The ITX-3588J also appears to be Firefly’s first Mini-ITX board.

The yet to be priced board supports applications including desktop PC, edge computer, cloud server, and smart NVR. With its powerful processor, up to 32GB RAM, up to 1TB SATA storage, and 3x HDMI ports, including an 8K-ready HDMI 2.1 output and an HDMI input, the ITX-3588J seems primarily aimed at video storage tasks.







ITX-3588J

(click image to enlarge)



Although Firefly makes no mention of it, the full-height, 170 x 170mm SBC appears to be built on a new member of its Core Board compute module product line. Previously examples include the Core-3568J , which is equipped with the quad -A55, NPU-equipped RK3568. The new RK3588 Core module appears to be larger than the Core-3568J, which powers an AIO-3568J dev kit. There is also a recent Core-3566-JD4 and AIO-3566-JD4 carrier with Rockchip’s similar RK3566 SoC, which we covered in our January catalog of 136 open-spec Linux SBCs

The RK3588 is expected to enter full production later this year. Rockchip’s new flagship SoC has already been announced on Radxa’s Rock 5 Model B. It also appeared recently on a preliminary product page for a Banana Pi RK3588 Core module and carrier, which like the ITX-3588J, is a large, feature-rich board with triple HDMI.

The 8nm-fabricated RK3588 has 4x up to 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 and 4x up to 1.8GHz -A55 cores. There is also a powerful Mali G610MC4 GPU and a 6-TOPS NPU (up from 3 TOPs on Rockchip’s RK3399Pro and RK1808). The RK3588 delivers about 3x time faster performance than the RK3399 using Geekbench 4 CPU benchmarks and delivers even faster GPU performance.

The ITX-3588J offers a choice of Android 12, Ubuntu Desktop and Server, Debian 11, Buildroot, RTLinux, Kylin Linux, and UOS. The board, which we saw on Tom’s Hardware, also supports UEFI Boot.

The Core module housing the RK3588 is equipped with 4GB to 16GB LPDDR4, LPDDR4x, or LPDDR5, with 32GB RAM available as an option. The module also incorporates 16GB to 128GB eMMC.

The ITX-3588J adds a microSD slot and the potential for up to 1TB storage via 4x powered SATA III ports. There is also an M.2 2242 slot that appears to be dedicated to SATA storage expansion. Additional PCIe expansion is handled via a 4-lane, PCIe Gen3 edge connector and an M.2 slot for up to 5G. The detail view indicates there is also a mini-PCIe slot for 4G in the same location, but this appears to be referring to mini-PCIe like signals via the same M.2 slot.







ITX-3588J detail view

(click image to enlarge)



Additional networking features include an 802.11ax/Bluetooth 5.0 module and 2x GbE ports, one of which offers up to 60W Power-over-Ethernet. Like the Banana Pi board, Firefly’s Mini-ITX lacks the Rock 5’s 2.5GbE port.

The ITX-3588J supports up to 4x simultaneous displays. There are 2x HDMI outputs, one of which is an HDMI 2.1 port with up to [email protected] H.265/VP9/AVS2 or [email protected] decoding. The other is an HDMI 2.0 port for up to [email protected] There is also an HDMI input with HDCP 2.3 support for up to [email protected] encoding. Lower resolution configurations include up to 32-channel [email protected] decoding and 16-channel [email protected] encoding.

Other media features include 4-lane MIPI-CSI, 2x 2-lane MIPI-DSI, a VGA port, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port with support for DP 1.4 at up to [email protected] The board offers 3x audio I/O jacks, a 10W-8Ω D class speaker output, and digital audio output via the HDMI and Type-C DP ports.

The ITX-3588J is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0 host ports, a USB 2.0 port, and 3x USB 2.0 headers. Other internal I/Os include 8x GPIO, 4x I2C, 3x ADC, 2x UART, and single RS485, RS232, debug, heating, and fan headers.

The board has a 12-24VDC input jack, an ATX 12V input, and dual LEDs. Power consumption is listed (at 12V) as 1.35W idle, 4.8W normal, and 20W max. There is an attachment for a heatsink and a -20 to 60℃ operating range.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ITX-3588J. More information may be found on Firefly’s product page.

