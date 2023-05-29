All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Cortex M0 based dev kit is equipped with barometric air pressure sensor

May 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 129 views

The DPS310/368 Kit2Go from Infineon is a low-cost development board powered by the XMC100 industrial microcontroller. The compact embedded board can be quickly integrated into IoT and embedded applications since it supports the Arduino IDE platform.

Both development boards implement the XMC1100 (32-bit Arm Cortex-M0) microcontroller which belongs to the XMC1000 family of industrial MCUs from Infineon. 

Additionally, the DSP310/368 Kit2Go features an onboard J-Link Lite debugger (XMC4200 microcontroller).


XMC1100 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The onboard sensor is a Digital XENSIV DSP310 which is described as a “digital barometric air pressure sensor with a high accuracy and a low current consumption, capable of measuring both pressure and temperature using I2C or SPI interfaces.”

Features of the DPS310:

  • Operation range: Pressure: 300 –1200 hPa. Temperature: -40 – 85 °C.
  • Pressure sensor precision: ± 0.002 hPa (or ±0.02 m) (high precision mode).
  • Relative accuracy: ± 0.06 hPa (or ±0.5 m)
  • Absolute accuracy: ± 1 hPa (or ±8 m)
  • Temperature accuracy: ± 0.5°C.
  • Pressure temperature sensitivity: 0.5Pa/K
  • FIFO: Stores up to 32 pressure or temperature measurements. 


DPS310/368 Kit2Go pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The main difference between the two development kit variants is the packaging of the sensor; the DPS310 comes in a VLGA standard package while the DPS368 is available in a PG-VLGA package designed for more harsh environments.

The datasheet indicates that the board interfaces with the DSP310 sensor via I2C by default, but users can modify it for SPI using the I2C/SPI switches as shown below.

  
DPS310/368 Kit2Go
(click images to enlarge)

Infineon’s GitHub repository contains instructions to set up the Arduino programming environment and source code for various examples using SPI and I2C protocols.

Further information

The DPS368 development kit cost $13.4 while the DPS310 is listed for $11.59 on Infineon.com. These two devices are also available for a similar price on Mouser.com.

