Cortex M0 based dev kit is equipped with barometric air pressure sensor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The DPS310/368 Kit2Go from Infineon is a low-cost development board powered by the XMC100 industrial microcontroller. The compact embedded board can be quickly integrated into IoT and embedded applications since it supports the Arduino IDE platform.

Both development boards implement the XMC1100 (32-bit Arm Cortex-M0) microcontroller which belongs to the XMC1000 family of industrial MCUs from Infineon.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Additionally, the DSP310/368 Kit2Go features an onboard J-Link Lite debugger (XMC4200 microcontroller).