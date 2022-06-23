All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Core-V development kit packs 32-bit RISC-V core

Jun 23, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 335 views

This week, the non-profit global organization OpenHW presented a RISC-V based development board at Embedded World 2022. The Core-V MCU dev kit integrates a 32-bit CV32E40P open source RISC-V core and the ArticPro eFPGA from QuickLogic.

OpenHW specified that the Core-V MCU features the CV32E40P processor (previously known as the RI5CY) which is a 32 RISC-V core with four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. To accelerate AI/ML applications, the Core-V also features the low-cost QuickLogic’s ArticPro eFPGA. 

Core-V development kit
(click image to enlarge)

To enable connectivity, the Core-V provides support for the Espressif AWS IoT ExpressLink module. This module is based on the ESP32-C3 Wi-Fi + BLE5 System on Chip (SoC) to interface with AWS IoT solutions.

Other features include a 40-pin GPIO header, a mikroBUS expansion socket, an onboard I2C temperature sensor and a USB Type-C used for power and debugging. 

Core-V block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

For software development, the company is offering the CORE-V SDK which is an IDE based on Eclipse. The Core-V SDK provides support including an IDE, debugger, GCC compiler, FreeRTOS and AWS IoT ExpressLink. OpenHW has created a GitHub that lists an SDK Quick Start Guide, a Core-V Devkit PCB project, a MCU Quick Start Guide and a user manual for additional documentation.

Espressif AWS IoT Module
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Core-V development kit includes:

 Further information

OpenHW has a GroupGet page that can send notifications when the Core-V gets released. Also, Imperas has made available the free simulator called riscvOVPsimCOREV which contains reference models used in the verification process of the CV32E40P. For more info refer to the Core-V MCU product page

 

