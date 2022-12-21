$16.00 Arducam Mega supports SPI interface

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Arducam Mega is a low-power camera compatible with any microcontroller that supports SPI protocol. This embedded camera is offered in 3MP/5MP variants and it supports a fully open-source SDK for software development.

According to the product page, the Arducam Mega should be compatible with any 3.3V and 5V microcontroller that supports SPI interface. The page also specifies, “Only six pins are required. No memory is needed for register settings or frame buffers”.