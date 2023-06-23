Arduino Portenta C33 starts at $64.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Portenta C33 is a compact module based on an ARM Cortex M33 microcontroller from Renesas Electronics. Featuring integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, as well as several I/Os, the Portenta C33 offers a viable solution for a wide range of applications, including IoT gateways and remote control systems.

At the heart of the Portenta C33 lies the R7FA6M5BH2CBG microcontroller with support for ARM TrustZone protection for secure memory regions, TRNG (True Random Number Generator) and Memory Protection Unit (MPU). The MCU also supports low power mode and an onboard RTC module for timekeeping.

