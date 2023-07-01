Silicon Labs kit comes with 2.4GHz antenna and environment sensors

Silicon Labs kit comes with 2.4GHz antenna and environment sensorsJun 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 78 views
The xG27-DK2602A development kit is a tiny board featuring a Silicon Labs Wireless Gecko SoC for portable IoT applications. This kit offers a range of features including four environment sensors, onboard debugger and up to 20 I/Os.
The datasheet for this product indicates that the development kit features the EFR32BG27 Wireless Gecko System-on-Chip with integrated PA with up to 8dBm (2.4GHz) TX power, Secure Boot with Root of Trust and Secure Loader (RTSL).
- EFR32BG27 — 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 (up to 76.8MHz) w/ DSP and FPU; 64kB RAM; 768kB Flash; 2.4GHz radio operation