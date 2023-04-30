Open Source flight controller taps STM32H743 microcontroller

Open Source flight controller taps STM32H743 microcontrollerApr 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 196 views
The ARV6X by Ark Electronics is a tiny flight controller that follows the latest Pixhawk v6 set of standards. The open source device features a high-performance STM32 microcontroller along with triple synced IMUs.
The ARV6X comes in a System-on-Module form-factor and integrates the STM32H753 microcontroller which is a mandatory specification for the Pixhawk 6V standards. For reference, see the table below for other required interfaces defined in DS-010 Pixhawk Autopilot Bus Standard document.
- STM32H743IIK6 — Single Core 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 480MHz) w/ double precision FPU; L1 Cache 16 Kb; 2MB Flash; 1MB RAM;