Teensy 4.1_NE swaps ethernet support for more I/Os

PJRC recently released a Teensy 4.1 variant without ethernet support but with more I/Os. The new Teensy 4.1_NE comes with the same processor as the Teensy 4.0, in this case a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M7 processor from NXP.

The Teensy 4.1_NW features the NXP iMXRT1062 Cortex-M7 processor. The processor has a default frequency of 600MHz but it can be overclocked to 800MHz without additional cooling.

This microcontroller offers up to 1024KB of RAM, 4MB flash memory and a built-in microSD card slot for extra storage capacity.