All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Teensy 4.1_NE swaps ethernet support for more I/Os

Sep 22, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 317 views

PJRC recently released a Teensy 4.1 variant without ethernet support but with more I/Os. The new Teensy 4.1_NE comes with the same processor as the Teensy 4.0, in this case a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M7 processor from NXP. 

The Teensy 4.1_NW features the NXP iMXRT1062 Cortex-M7 processor. The processor has a default frequency of 600MHz but it can be overclocked to 800MHz without additional cooling. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


This microcontroller offers up to 1024KB of RAM, 4MB flash memory and a built-in microSD card slot for extra storage capacity.  


Teensy 4.1 for reference
(click images to enlarge)

The development board provides up to 55 digital I/Os, 35 PWM pins, 18 analog input pins and 1 12-bit analog output pin.

The protocols supported by the Teensy 4.1_NE board include 8 serial ports, 3 SPI with 16 word FIFO, 2 I2S, 3 CAN Bus, 3 I2C and 1 SPDI. Additionally, the processor offers 32 DMA channels and all the digital pins have interrupts.  


Teensy 4.1 pinout for reference
(click image to enlarge)

As other Teensy products, the Teensy 4.1_NE supports the Arduino IDE with the Teensyduino add-on, in addition to other software programs as VisualMicro, PlatformIO and CircuitPython. 

Specifications listed for the Teensy 4.1_NE include:

  • Processor System:
    • NXP iMXRT1062 ARM Cortex-M7 (up to 600MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1024K RAM
    • 2K MB
    • 1x microSD card slot
    • EEPROM via flash memory
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Host
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 55x digital pins (3.3V)
      • 35x PWM, 18x Analog inputs, 1x 12-bit Analog output 
      • 7x UARTs, 3x SPI, 3x I2C, 3x CAN (1x w/ CAN FD)
      • 2x I2S, 1x SPDIF
  • Other Features:
    • RTC
    • Random Number Generator
    • Cryptographic Acceleration
  • Software:
      • Arduino IDE, VisualMicro
      • PlatformIO, CircuitPython. 
  • Dimensions:
    • 6.10 × 1.80 × 0.40cm

 Further information

The Teensy 4.1_NE is available for $28.60 on PJRC’s website and on eckstein-shop for €42,95. See this link for additional info. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

One response to “Teensy 4.1_NE swaps ethernet support for more I/Os”

  1. Mike says:
    Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:15 am

    Should have added Wifi&BT instead

    Reply

Please comment here...