Texas Instruments LaunchPad taps Arm Cortex-M0+ processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The LP‑MSPM0L1306 is a Texas Instruments Launchpad based on a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ microcontroller. The evaluation module includes an onboard debug probe, thermistor, light sensor, among other features.

This specific Launchpad is described as an evaluation module for the MSPM0L1306 microcontroller which has the following features:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

