All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Texas Instruments LaunchPad taps Arm Cortex-M0+ processor

Aug 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 37 views

The LP‑MSPM0L1306 is a Texas Instruments Launchpad based on a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ microcontroller. The evaluation module includes an onboard debug probe, thermistor, light sensor, among other features.

This specific Launchpad is described as an evaluation module for the MSPM0L1306 microcontroller which has the following features:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • MSPM0L1306 – 32-bit, Arm Cortex-M0+ (up to 32MHz); 64KB embedded flash; 4KB on-chip RAM

       
MCU and LaunchPad block diagrams
(click images to enlarge)

The MCU integrates high-performance analog peripherals such as a 12-bit 1-Msps SAR ADC with configurable internal voltage reference, one high-speed comparator with built-in reference DAC, two zero-drift zero-crossover op-amps with programmable gain, one general-purpose amplifier, and an on-chip temperature sensor.

  
XDS debugger and LaunchPad peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

As other Launchpads, the LP-MSPM0L1306 includes support for communication protocols such as UART, SPI and I2C. The onboard XDS debug probe can be used for programming, debugging and energy measurements (EnergyTrace). See the pinout below for more details.

The User’s Guide mentions that this LaunchPad is supported by TI’s Code Composer Studio, IAR Embedded Workbench IDE and Keil µVision IDE. Additionally, the board is compatible with some existing TI BoosterPack modules.

 
LP-MSPM0L1306 LaunchPad
(click images to enlarge)

Further information

The LP-MSPM0L1306 can be found on TI’s website for $16.99 or on the Mouser website for $22.60.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...