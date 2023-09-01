New SBC powered by Allwinner T507-H processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Boardcon EMT507 is a Single Board Computer built around the Allwinner T507-H quad-core processor targeting robotics and automotive industrial applications. Some of its key features include dual RJ45 ports, wireless connectivity and multiple camera interfaces.

This baseboard accommodates the MINI507 System-on-Module, which is built around the Allwinner T507-H processor. The product page indicates that the SoC has undergone Automotive AEC-Q100 testing.