New SBC powered by Allwinner T507-H processor

Aug 31, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 139 views

The Boardcon EMT507 is a Single Board Computer built around the  Allwinner T507-H quad-core processor targeting robotics and automotive industrial applications. Some of its key features include dual RJ45 ports, wireless connectivity and multiple camera interfaces.

This baseboard accommodates the MINI507 System-on-Module, which is built around the Allwinner T507-H processor. The product page indicates that the SoC has undergone Automotive AEC-Q100 testing.

  • T507-H – Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5GHz); Arm Mali-G31 MP2 GPU w/ support for OpenGL ES 1.0/2.0/3.2, Vulkan 1.1, OpenCL 2.0

T507-H architecture
(click image to enlarge)

The EMTT507 is equipped with 2GB of RAM, with the option to upgrade to 4GB, enabling smooth multitasking and responsive operation. Similarly, it features an 8GB eMMC flash for storage, and customers have the flexibility to increase storage capacity to 64GB.

MINI507 top and bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

For networking, the device boasts both 10/100/1000 Mbps and 10/100 Mbps Ethernet RJ45 ports, providing flexible options for network connectivity. Additionally, there is Mini PCIe socket with a Nano SIM card port available for cellular connectivity (4G).

EMT507 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The development board offers a wide range of display possibilities. It comes with either a dual-channel LVDS connector or a 40-pin FPC connector for RGB displays, capable of supporting resolutions up to 1080p at 60fps. The device is also equipped with a CVBS output through an RCA connector, compatible with both PAL and NTSC formats. Furthermore, it includes an HDMI 2.0a port for delivering high-definition multimedia content.

EMT507 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

For camera applications, the EMTT507 offers flexibility with options for connecting DPV cameras or AHD cameras via different connectors. The Software section under the product page indicates that the company will provide support for Android and Linux soon.

Specifications listed for the EMT507 by Boardcon include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • up to 4GB DDR4
    • up to 64GB eMMC flash
    • MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x dual-channel LVDS
    • 1x CVBS out, RCA connector, support PAL/NTSC
    • 1x HDMI 2.0a
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 1x DPV camera, 20-pin header
    • 4x AHD Cameras (or 1x 4-lane MIPI-CSI camera, 30-pin FPC connector), BNC-KWE connector
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port (via Realtek RTL8211F-CG controller, multiplexed w/ UART2/3/4)
    • 1x 10/100 Mbps LAN port
    • 2.4G WiFi (802.11 b/g/n/ax), Bluetooth 5.2
    • Mini PCIe socket w/ Nano SIM card port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Serial port for debug(UART0), 3-pin connector
    • 3x UART(UART2/3/4, multiplexed with GbE), 4-pin connectors
    • 1x RS232(UART5), DB9 connector
  • USB:
    • 2x USB2.0 Host
    • 1x USB2.0 OTG
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A DC input jack
  • Other Features:
    • RTC, IR, GPADC
  • Dimensions:
    • 150 x 110mm (baseboard)
    • 65 x 51mm (CPU module)

Further information

The company didn’t release pricing information about the EMT507 development board. See the product announcement for more information.

