New SBC powered by Allwinner T507-H processor
Aug 31, 2023
The Boardcon EMT507 is a Single Board Computer built around the Allwinner T507-H quad-core processor targeting robotics and automotive industrial applications. Some of its key features include dual RJ45 ports, wireless connectivity and multiple camera interfaces.
This baseboard accommodates the MINI507 System-on-Module, which is built around the Allwinner T507-H processor. The product page indicates that the SoC has undergone Automotive AEC-Q100 testing.
- T507-H – Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5GHz); Arm Mali-G31 MP2 GPU w/ support for OpenGL ES 1.0/2.0/3.2, Vulkan 1.1, OpenCL 2.0