Boardcon introduces RK3566 embedded solution

Jul 31, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 51 views

The Boardcon is a Single Board Computer based on the Rockchip RK3566 and optimized for AI and Industrial applications. The SBC includes multiple peripherals including a Gigabit Ethernet port, multiple display ports and dual camera interfaces. 

The SBC3566 incorporates the PICO3566 System-on-Module which was advertised as a drop-in replacement for the Raspberry Pi CM3+.

  • RK356664-bit Quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM G52 2EE; 1 TOPS NPU; 22nm lithography process


RK3566 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The ARM Mali-G52 2EE GPU offers support for OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1. The SBC features HDMI 2.0 support, providing up to 4Kp60 video output. Additionally, it is equipped with MIPI DSI/LVDS support, allowing rendering of 1080p60 video output.

The PICO3566 SoM can be configured with 2GB to 8GB RAM. Similarly, the storage can be configured with 8GB to 128GB flash storage. The SBC also includes a MicroSD card slot and a M.2 PCIe 2.0 socket for NVMe SSDs.


SBC3566 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

For networking, the SBC3566 features a single Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port via the Realtek RTL8211F-CG controller. Additionally, it supports 2.4G WiFi (802.11b/g/n) with Bluetooth 4.2, providing wireless communication capabilities.


Boardcon SBC3566
(click image to enlarge)

Furthermore, it includes an mPCIe socket with a Nano SIM card port, allowing support for 4G modules and expanding its connectivity capabilities.

Specifications listed for the SBC3566 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB LPDDR4X
    • 8GB eMMC flash
    • M.2 PCIe 2.0 socket NVMe SSD
    • MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports via Realtek RTL8211F-CG controller
    • 2.4G WiFi(802.11b/g/n) with Bluetooth 4.2
    • mPCIe socket with Nano SIM card port to support 4G modules
  • Display/Audio:
    • HDMI 2.0, up to 4Kp60
    • MIPI DSI/LVDS, 1080p60
    • 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI, 24-pin FPC connector.
  • USB:
    • 1x USB OTG 2.0
    • 3x USB Host 2.0 (USB-AF or 4-pin connector)
    • 1x USB 3.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x Serial port for debug, 3-pin connector
    • 2x UART, 4-pin connectors
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Recover Key
    • 1x switch for power ON/OFF
    • RTC with battery connector
  • OS:
    • Debian 11
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A DC input jack
  • Mechanical:
    • 110 x 140mm

 Further information

The product page indicates that the SBC3566 SBC includes the PICO3566 SoM, but doesn’t provide pricing information. The SBC is available for purchase on the Armdesigner website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

