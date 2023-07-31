Boardcon introduces RK3566 embedded solution

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Boardcon is a Single Board Computer based on the Rockchip RK3566 and optimized for AI and Industrial applications. The SBC includes multiple peripherals including a Gigabit Ethernet port, multiple display ports and dual camera interfaces.

The SBC3566 incorporates the PICO3566 System-on-Module which was advertised as a drop-in replacement for the Raspberry Pi CM3+.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

